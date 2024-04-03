760 Skin Founder on Dry Skin and Desert-Inspired Skincare

Dew or Dry by 760 Skin.
PHOTO BY LAUREN COLEMAN
When sisters Madison and Mia Heckmann met Olivia Halton on a school field trip in second grade, they became inseparable. Growing up together in Palm Springs, they each sought ways to combat skin issues such as dryness, a journey that ultimately led them to establish 760 Skin, a skincare brand inspired by the California desert.
Founded in June 2021 and named after the area code of the founders’ hometown, 760 Skin products are formulated for all skin types with gentle, natural, and ethically sourced ingredients. Their hero product, a moisturizer called Dew or Dry (above right), harnesses the power of desert botanicals to help skin glow. Sustainability is the backbone of the brand, which uses 30 percent post-consumer recycled materials in all of its packaging.
“We are leveraging products from ocean to mountain, and we felt that as the Earth is taking care of us in this way, we must return the favor,” Madison says. “We have so many new products launching this year, including a lip product and an acne treatment. We are hoping to continue building intentional and effective products that you feel are essential to your routine.” Here, Madison Heckmann discusses the brand’s signature moisturizer.
Mia Heckmann, Madison Heckmann, and Olivia Halton.
PHOTO BY LAUREN ALEXANDRA
How does living in the desert impact our skin?
The dryness and low humidity can dehydrate skin, which is something the three of us dealt with specifically. Dry skin can lead to a multitude of issues such as tightness, redness, and skin conditions. The sun and pollution in a desert climate can generate free radicals, which are unstable molecules that can attach to skin cells, causing lines and wrinkles. The climate can damage the skin barrier if not taken care of properly.
Tell us about the locally sourced ingredients in your signature product, Dew or Dry moisturizer.
We use cactus stem cells, jojoba oil, evening primrose oil, aloe, prickly pear, as well as a mushroom blend. Mushrooms have been known to be extremely hydrating, while also serving as an antioxidant and helping to repair and strengthen the skin barrier. The ingredients used in this formula are truly incredible, and it leaves a long-lasting, hydrating glow. We formulated this so that it would feel super light on the skin. This moisturizer has been known to calm the skin and has received many testimonies of helping with hormonal acne and redness.
What’s the best part about running a business with friends?
As three young women in business, it can be extremely tough, challenging, and daunting. Having each other as a support system is game changing. We understand each other better than anyone else and know what each other is thinking before we say it. We know each other’s strengths and weaknesses, and we don’t judge each other. Having a strong relationship and love for one another as the foundation is one less thing to worry about — and it’s genuinely fun.