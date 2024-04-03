760 Skin Founder on Dry Skin and Desert-Inspired Skincare

When sisters Madison and Mia Heckmann met Olivia Halton on a school field trip in second grade, they became inseparable. Growing up together in Palm Springs, they each sought ways to combat skin issues such as dryness, a journey that ultimately led them to establish 760 Skin, a skincare brand inspired by the California desert.

Founded in June 2021 and named after the area code of the founders’ hometown, 760 Skin products are formulated for all skin types with gentle, natural, and ethically sourced ingredients. Their hero product, a moisturizer called Dew or Dry (above right), harnesses the power of desert botanicals to help skin glow. Sustainability is the backbone of the brand, which uses 30 percent post-consumer recycled materials in all of its packaging.

“We are leveraging products from ocean to mountain, and we felt that as the Earth is taking care of us in this way, we must return the favor,” Madison says. “We have so many new products launching this year, including a lip product and an acne treatment. We are hoping to continue building intentional and effective products that you feel are essential to your routine.” Here, Madison Heckmann discusses the brand’s signature moisturizer.