8 Fun Holiday Events in the Coachella Valley for Families

Jingle Bell Rock

Children’s Discovery Museum of the Desert, Rancho Mirage

This exciting, educational, interactive facility for kids has been closed since the start of the pandemic and, after much anticipation, is poised to reopen in the spring. Get an early look on Dec. 3 at this afternoon event filled with fun and festivities. Decorate Christmas cookies, create Hanukkah crafts, and meet special surprise guests. There will be live music, hot cocoa, and an opportunity to say “cheese” with Mr. and Mrs. Claus. Museum CEO Cindy Burreson says admission is free, “but we invite you to bring new, unwrapped toys for our Toy Drive to benefit Pueblo Unido.”

Paws ’n Claws, aka Gardens to the Rescue

The Gardens on El Paseo, Palm Desert

Whether you already have a furry family member or want to adopt one, this event on Dec. 9 is for you. Bring friendly dogs and cats along for a photo with Old Saint Nick or visit the center lawn to meet a sleigh full of adoptable pets.

North Pole Village at Snow-Fest

Town Square Park, Cathedral City

Santa’s snowy Main Street village marries all the magic of the season with a costume contest, creative workshops, winter games, a market, a movie night, a train ride, and a tree lighting led by the mayor. Festivities take place Dec. 9 from 1 to 8 p.m. (And yes, there will be actual snow — 10 tons of it!)

Snowtopia

Palm Springs Air Museum, Palm Springs

For the second year in a row, the museum’s holiday wonderland will include real powder outside on the tarmac, where kids can play and watch planes taking off from the airport. Indoors, little ones can also enjoy a bounce house, arts and crafts, and meeting Santa. When they’ve worked up an appetite, food trucks and s’more roasting around fire pits await. Snowtopia is open Dec. 19–23.