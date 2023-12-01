8 Fun Holiday Events in the Coachella Valley for Families

The Festival of Lights Parade happens Dec. 2 in Palm Springs.
WildLights
The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens, Palm Desert
As night falls, The Living Desert transforms into a radiant wonderland where an animal-themed light exhibit, a 30-foot-tall Christmas tree, and a shimmering tunnel synced to music spring to life. (The passageway is so magical even Meghan Trainor’s proposal took place here.) Santa will park his sleigh on Candy Cane Lane (Palm Garden), where kids can share their wish lists and pose for pictures. The entire family can enjoy food and drinks, s’mores, and a DJ spinning holiday tunes. Open through Dec. 30.
Winterfest
Indian Wells Golf Resort, Indian Wells
Swing into this golf-driven extravaganza featuring illuminated games on the putting green and driving range, plus a roller-skating rink where disco music meets holiday tunes. Treats for all ages will be available at The Igloo Bubble Bar and Cookie and Candy Truck. Winterfest is open through Dec. 31. Plan to visit Dec. 2 if you want to witness the city’s tree lighting.
Jingle All the Way
Multiple locations, Palm Springs
Four nights of holiday happenings kick off Nov. 30 with the VillageFest street fair, followed by an evening of caroling and a community tree lighting (Dec. 1), the 31st annual Palm Springs Festival of Lights Parade on Palm Canyon Drive (Dec. 2), and a chance to mingle with the man in the big red suit near the “Forever Marilyn” statue downtown (Dec. 3).
Breakfast (and More) With Santa
Palm Springs Aerial Tramway Mountain Station, Palm Springs
The Clauses are busy this month, and they’ll visit the tram not once but twice. Dec. 3, sit down for an early buffet breakfast at Pines Café with the world’s jolliest couple — North Pole favorites like French toast, scrambled eggs, Belgian waffles, fresh fruit, applewood-smoked bacon, pork sausage, and assorted pastries will be served — plus, Mrs. Claus will host story time and arts and crafts. Then, on Dec. 9, Santa returns to collect last-minute letters and wish lists. Photo-ops are available at both events for a fee.
Jingle Bell Rock
Children’s Discovery Museum of the Desert, Rancho Mirage
This exciting, educational, interactive facility for kids has been closed since the start of the pandemic and, after much anticipation, is poised to reopen in the spring. Get an early look on Dec. 3 at this afternoon event filled with fun and festivities. Decorate Christmas cookies, create Hanukkah crafts, and meet special surprise guests. There will be live music, hot cocoa, and an opportunity to say “cheese” with Mr. and Mrs. Claus. Museum CEO Cindy Burreson says admission is free, “but we invite you to bring new, unwrapped toys for our Toy Drive to benefit Pueblo Unido.”
Paws ’n Claws, aka Gardens to the Rescue
The Gardens on El Paseo, Palm Desert
Whether you already have a furry family member or want to adopt one, this event on Dec. 9 is for you. Bring friendly dogs and cats along for a photo with Old Saint Nick or visit the center lawn to meet a sleigh full of adoptable pets.
North Pole Village at Snow-Fest
Town Square Park, Cathedral City
Santa’s snowy Main Street village marries all the magic of the season with a costume contest, creative workshops, winter games, a market, a movie night, a train ride, and a tree lighting led by the mayor. Festivities take place Dec. 9 from 1 to 8 p.m. (And yes, there will be actual snow — 10 tons of it!)
Snowtopia
Palm Springs Air Museum, Palm Springs
For the second year in a row, the museum’s holiday wonderland will include real powder outside on the tarmac, where kids can play and watch planes taking off from the airport. Indoors, little ones can also enjoy a bounce house, arts and crafts, and meeting Santa. When they’ve worked up an appetite, food trucks and s’more roasting around fire pits await. Snowtopia is open Dec. 19–23.