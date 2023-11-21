8 Great Places to Eat in Palm Desert

Sherman’s Deli & Bakery

Sixth Avenue and West 54th Street in Manhattan isn’t as far as you might think. Familiar deli options are the go-to at Sherman’s — from stacked pastrami sandwiches and matzo ball soup to gefilte fish and liverwurst. The always-busy restaurant also has a location in Palm Springs.

Il Corso

Known for genuine Italian hospitality and classic dishes — including home- made pastas, decadent risotto, and wood-fired pizzas — this family-run restaurant also promises a sweet finish with scratch- made desserts such as tiramisu and panna cotta.