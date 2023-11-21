8 Great Places to Eat in Palm Desert

Sherman’s Deli & Bakery.
PHOTO BY BRANDON HARMAN
Sixth Avenue and West 54th Street in Manhattan isn’t as far as you might think. Familiar deli options are the go-to at Sherman’s — from stacked pastrami sandwiches and matzo ball soup to gefilte fish and liverwurst. The always-busy restaurant also has a location in Palm Springs.
Il Corso
Known for genuine Italian hospitality and classic dishes — including home- made pastas, decadent risotto, and wood-fired pizzas — this family-run restaurant also promises a sweet finish with scratch- made desserts such as tiramisu and panna cotta.
Putting the Cute in Charcuterie.
PHOTO COURTESY PUTTING THE CUTE IN CHARCUTERIE
SPONSORED
Wow your guests with something special at your next get together. This local gem crafts beautiful charcuterie boards and grazing tables in any size. Check out their fruit and veggie boards, too!
Musashi
Since 1996, this small sushi spot has been serving up tender slices of fresh fish with perfectly warmed and seasoned rice alongside a full menu of Japanese cuisine. The hole-in-the-wall location flies in some of the best Japanese uni and toro you’ll find in the desert. Wander the hallway to read all the love notes left behind by celebrity guests.
Mastro’s Steakhouse
When your evening plans call for fine craft cocktails, a bit of dress-up, and some casual dancing with the locals, head to Mastro’s on El Paseo. The elegant establishment cultivates a luxurious atmosphere with masterful mood lighting, exceptional service, and top-notch steaks to boot.
PHOTO COURTESY VISIT GREATER PALM SPRINGS
Wilma & Frieda
Named for the owners’ grandmothers, Wilma & Frieda slings brunch favorites like meatloaf and eggs along with more decadent fruit-topped French toasts and homemade imitation Pop-Tarts that are way better than the real thing. No wonder they’ve been featured on Food Network.
Cowboy Cantina
Saddle up and enjoy a taste of the Southwest. Owners Jim Valdez and Pete Lambert teamed up with legendary Santa Fe chef Johnny Vee to develop their fusion cuisine, which pairs with old-school vibes courtesy of design team Fig + Nash. At the helm now, longtime local chef Oscar Ayala brings a vast experience to this tasty menu informed by rustic cooking techniques. Make sure to save some room for dessert: The Waffle Madness, topped with Ancho chile caramel sauce, serves four.
PHOTO COURTESY FIG + NASH
Oceana
From creative seafood dishes like lobster guacamole and adobo deep-fried red snapper to traditional cuts of steak, you’ll love the land and sea offerings at this local favorite. Ask your server about the daily catch as you peruse the robust mezcal and housemade margarita list.