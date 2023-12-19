8 Places to Eat in Cathedral City

Daniel’s Table

Daniel Villanueva’s passion for cooking germinated at a young age, when he would watch his grandma in the kitchen. Now, at Daniel’s Table, he works with farmers from the Coachella Valley and beyond to create ingredient-driven recipes that change weekly based on what is in season. “I focus on small businesses, small ranches, and what’s readily available based on season and weather,” Villanueva says. The menu includes freshly made meals that everyone can enjoy, from fish to red meat to vegan fare. Everything is prepared over firewood and an open flame.

68327 E. Palm Canyon Drive, Cathedral City

760-699-7072

Brunch 101

Co-owners Oscar Vazquez and Natasha Garcia love brunch so much the restaurant industry veterans and longtime friends decided to launch a concept restaurant around it. Offerings include coffee with Irish cream and mimosa flights, omelets and Benedicts, overnight oats, and açaí bowls. The fun environment and friendly service is a bonus.

68718 E. Palm Canyon Drive, Ste. 101, Cathedral City

760-507-8464

Sammy’s Place

The brainchild of Sammy Pace, an old-school restaurateur who is also responsible for Sammy G’s and Trilussa Ristorante, this modern Italian-fusion hot spot serves a true taste of Italy. Chef Scott Robertson, who has cooked for the Obamas, helms the kitchen, while master mixologist and manager Mike Mogavero promises quality cocktails and has a knack for suggesting great wine pairings. Favorites include lasagna with Pace’s family meat sauce, lobster ravioli, and desserts like spumoni and torta della nonna.

69034 E. Palm Canyon Drive, Cathedral City

760-770-4030