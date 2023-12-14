8 Things to Do in Coachella to Experience Local Culture

Shady Lane

Organized by the nonproﬁt Culturas Music & Arts organization, a team of local artists decked a 1,000-foot wall that lines Shady Lane with a series of murals representing themes from Chicano history. Start your art walk at Shady Lane Park, home to “Big Bear,” a massive metal bear sculpture by Don Kennell with a swinging bench that first appeared at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in 2015.



Shady Lane and Avenue 52, Coachella



Coachella Library

At the center of the Pueblo Viejo downtown district sits the public library, a gathering place for year-round community events including poetry slams and kid-friendly movie nights. Originally opened in 1957, the library expanded to its current 8,820-square-foot location in 2018. Collections include an impressive catalog of Spanish books and papers with items from the César E. Chávez National Monument museum. Famed lyricist and Coachella Valley resident Billy Steinberg (responsible for such songs as Madonna’s “Like a Virgin”) donated the 14-by-7-foot “Vineyard Harvest” mural by Laurence Neufeld that hangs in the library.

1500 Sixth St., Coachella

760-398-5148