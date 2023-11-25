8 Things to Do While Visiting Indio

Empire Polo Club

Known the world over as the host site of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and its country spinoff, Stagecoach, Empire Polo Club sprawls across more than 250 acres in Indio. Opened in 1987 as a polo facility for international games, the legendary venue is dotted with backdrops for events of every kind. Grass-based sports remain a big part of the draw today, from football and lacrosse to soccer and polo. In addition to its expansive grass fields, Empire provides on-site equestrian facilities, including stabling for more than 500 horses.

81800 Ave. 51, Indio

760-342-2762

empirepoloevents.com

Fantasy Lanes

When the competitive spirit strikes, round up the crew for a night at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino’s 24-lane bowling alley. It’s your standard ball-and-pins hall with all the trappings that make bowling night great: a bar, an arcade, and late-night lasers, plus bumpers for the little guys. Weekend party packages include cake, ice cream, and pizza.

84245 Indio Springs Parkway, Indio

760-342-5000

fantasyspringsresort.com

Desert TheatreWorks

Located at the Indio Performing Arts Center, this nonprofit theater company strives to educate, entertain, and expose members of the community to cultural experiences. Desert TheatreWorks is a true community theater featuring local performers, designers, technicians, and volunteers who collaborate to produce entertaining plays and musicals year round.

45175 Fargo St., Indio

760-980-1455

dtworks.org