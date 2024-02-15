A Film Pays Tribute to New Zealand Modern Architecture

The New Zealand modernist architect Peter Mark Brown died 24 years ago, leaving his son, Simon Mark Brown, curious about his father’s work and life. The younger Brown began investigating and filming his late father’s work for a documentary, Brown vs. Brown, which will screen Feb. 16 at Hyatt Palm Springs during Modernism Week.

The making of the film was no easy feat. A few months into the project, Brown realized no photos or videos existed of his father at the building, and he set the project aside. “They just didn’t take photos or film,” he says. “There were very few articles. I couldn’t get an angle on how to make a film, so I shelved it.”

A decade later, he enlisted help and began interviewing sources before putting the film on hold again — until last year. Brown was visiting a regionalist home for sale when the idea struck to focus his film on New Zealand architecture, particularly the tension between “regionalist” and “internationalist” (like his father) architects.