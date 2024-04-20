A Look Back at IndyCar’s $1 Million Challenge at The Thermal Club

“Thermal have put their backs behind IndyCar for this and created an awesome event,” McLaughlin said. “The opportunity for all the teams to come out here and earn money is an absolute bonus, but just to put on a show and have [the chance to test the cars]. You’ve gotta give props to Thermal for that.”

The exhibition race — technically the second race of the 2024 NTT IndyCar season — did not dole out any championship points (though Palou certainly wished it did). Rather, the event bridged a gap in the IndyCar schedule between the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg in early March and the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, which takes place April 21.

Beyond the asphalt, drivers took advantage of their time in Greater Palm Springs. Intermittent winds were no match for the destination’s covetable blue skies and balmy climes, which reigned supreme on race day and compelled off-site recreation throughout the weekend. McLaughlin snuck away to a golf course. Rinus VeeKay of Ed Carpenter Racing enjoyed a game of pickleball at The Thermal Club.

In the paddock, a small cohort of Thermal Club members were paired with drivers and embedded with teams throughout the weekend to participate in team meetings and experience the ins and outs of IndyCar.