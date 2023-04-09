A Madison Club Villa Transforms Into a Tranquil Retreat

To take a dark, decade-old villa at The Madison Club in La Quinta through a renovation journey reflecting his client’s tastes and lifestyle, John Wooden had to think well beyond any particular style or trend. “We put together an eclectic mix of things that looks like the house evolved over time,” the interior designer says. “That helps it look timeless.” Working with RuckerMuth Luxury Homebuilders ensured he accomplished this goal over the course of a year. “John had a long history with the homeowner and has done a lot of work for her,” says co-owner Nate Rucker. “He was able to make quick decisions” and expedite the process.

The client is an equestrian with grown children who frequently visit. To enhance the allure of her desert getaway, “We tried to play off the architecture, but update and make it feel more modern,” Wooden says of the 4,000-square-foot, Mediterranean Revival home built in 2013. They brightened surfaces throughout and refinished woods with a velvet-sheen finish to complement the existing limestone. Here are highlights from their collaboration.