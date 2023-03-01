Thunderbird Country Club Golf Course Revamps for Modern Game

The project started in the summer of 2021 with Davis working on holes 1 through 3. Work on the remaining holes began in April 2022, and the course reopened in mid-November. “We needed to focus on making the golf course playable for the higher handicapper,” Draper says, “but also challenging for the low handicapper because we do have a pretty wide variety of golfers at Thunderbird.”

Davis says, “The club asked me to make the course as fun to play as possible. What I explained to them was that fun doesn’t mean it’s devoid of any challenge. Fun means it’s interesting instead of difficult.

“They also wanted to make the golf course look, feel, and play like a very classic-style course,” Davis continues. “When you do that, a lot of it involves taking out what I call ‘clutter.’ With your typical old-style golf course, one of the traits is that it lacks clutter. That could be things like a waterfall that doesn’t fit, or too many tee boxes. Things like that contribute to the golf course not having the elegant or simple look to it.”

In Thunderbird’s case, the clutter primarily involved tree overgrowth throughout the course. Once that was cleaned up, they turned their focus to the health and well-being of the layout, which required an infrastructure upgrade both above and below ground.

“The turf grass on the fairway and in the rough was at an age where it had segregated and mutated with a bunch of different types of grass,” Davis says. “The bunkers were old, some of them 40 years old, so it was time to put more modern sand in there, put in bunker liners, and get the bunkers to a style that felt more classic in nature. We also updated the irrigation system and relined the lakes.”

As for the holes themselves, the par-4 fourth proved to be one of the more difficult challenges for Davis, largely because it plays across a wash. “The tee shot is such that most players will be playing it up top and then across the wash,” he says. “We spent a lot of time thinking about whether a bunker on the left made sense, or if we put more roll in the fairway to influence whether a ball went left down the hill or stayed up top. We ended up not using a bunker at all, but we did some rolls down the middle to make the fairway more interesting. The green was very severe, so we spent a lot of time rebuilding that and tying it into the others.”

Davis also made significant changes to the par-4 13th hole. “That was one of the tougher fairways to hit with a bunker and bunch of trees down the right. We took out some trees, widened the fairway, and pushed that bunker further down the right-hand side so [that] longer players [would] still have to think about it.”