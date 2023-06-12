A Pop of Palm Springs Pink for Your Patio

Based in Brazil, Tidelli Outdoor Living handcrafts furnishings that weather the climate without compromising design. Preview custom colors at the Newport Coast and West Hollywood showrooms.
PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF VENDORS
Who says pink isn't a natural color? Just look up at the sky at sunset! Bring a summery pop to your patio with these outdoor living products curated by our Home+Design editor.
Mirasol Umbrella with scalloped valance and white bullion fringe by Santa Barbara Designs.
Bekah Geometric Indoor Outdoor Seat Cushion in coral from Anthropologie.
Yomi lighted outdoor lounge set, available in five colors by Mojow.
Split Colorblock Indoor Outdoor Pillow in magenta by West Elm.