AAP — Food Samaritans will honor a quartet of significant community members at the 26th Annual Evening Under the Stars gala May 4 at the O’Donnell Golf Club in Palm Springs. The honorees include Ruta Lee for the Jeannette Rockefeller Humanitarian Award; Glenn Johnson and Michael Melancon for the Gloria Greene Inspiration Award, and Ron DeHarte of Greater Palm Springs Pride for the Herb Lazenby

Community Service Award.

“AAP – Food Samaritans could not fulfill our mission without the dedication and support of the incredible people and organizations that support us,” said Mark Anton, CEO/executive director of AAP – Food Samaritans. “Without their caring and inspirational leadership, we would not be able to support the nutritional needs of those low-income individuals living with HIV/AIDS and other chronic illnesses in our community. We are so very grateful for their unyielding kindness that they exhibit on a daily basis not only for AAP, but for many other organizations across the entire Coachella Valley.”

Evening Under the Stars is the largest annual fundraiser for AAP – Food Samaritans, a non-profit organization that provides nutritional support for low-income people living with HIV/AIDS and other chronic illnesses. Gala festivities will begin with a ‘quintessentially Palm Springs’ sunset cocktail hour at 5:30 p.m. on the grounds of the O’Donnell Golf Club against a backdrop of the San Jacinto Mountains. A short awards program will recognize the inspirational honorees, followed by dinner, and dancing to the music of ABBA by ARRIVAL from Sweden.

Tickets for the benefit, priced at $395 and $500 per person, are available for purchase and individual VIP seats and sponsorships are also available. To attend or for more information, call 760-325-8481 or visit aapfoodsamaritans.org.