AC3 Restaurant + Bar, located at the new Hotel Paseo in Palm Desert, opened its doors to “friends and family” on Feb. 23, prior to its opening to the public Feb. 25.

AC3 Restaurant + Bar is a collaboration of two of the valley’s best restaurants, Trio Restaurant and Copley’s On Palm Canyon. Juliana and Andrew Copley of Copley’s, and Tony Marchese of Trio are the perfect combination to bring this new concept to El Paseo.

AC3’s light and bright modern interior is full of energy featuring high ceilings, a large patio for cocktails and dining as well as stunning views of the San Jacinto Mountains.

Award-winning chef/owner Andrew Copley and executive chef Brandon Testi have created a “New American” dining experience highlighting familiar dishes using local ingredients from The Gardens on El Paseo, located just steps away.

Guests of AC3 will also experience craft cocktails, California craft beers, and a curated wine list.

This Zagat-rated restaurant team is bringing breakfast, lunch, dinner and happy hour to the most popular hot spot in Palm Desert for both locals and tourists alike.

AC3 Restaurant + Bar

45400 Larkspur Lane

Palm Desert, CA 92260

760-340-9001

ac3palmdesert.com