Artsy at the Ace

From a freestyle first dance to a surprise final toast with actual toast tossed at the happy couple, à la The Rocky Horror Picture Show (which these Angelenos screened together the day they met), Devon and Gabe infused fun-loving quirks into every facet of their celebrations.

“Gabe led the way on aesthetics, and I managed the budget,” says Devon, a film and television writer who flipped the script and asked Gabe, a muralist, to marry her while the pair were traveling in Europe. The couple designed Devon’s ring together, and when it arrived early, Gabe surprised her with a second proposal at the end of a hike near their home.

After a yearlong pandemic-induced postponement: “We did everything exactly how we wanted,” Devon says. “For me, that meant not fussing a lot over details; I just wanted to show up and have a good time!”