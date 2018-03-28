Hollywood came to Indian Wells to benefit Palm Desert charity ACT for Multiple Sclerosis (ACT for MS), replete with paparazzi, Kleg lights, red carpet, Oscar statues and the Hollywood sign as stage backdrop. It was exactly as envisioned by event chairs Marc Byrd, Lindell Campbell, and Nelda Linsk. Teen honoree Leo Milmet summed it up best: “Do the right thing and always give back.”

This was his late father’s favorite saying, as repeated to the 15-year-old by his mother, fellow honoree Sarah Milmet. As “Tara’s Theme” from Gone with the Wind resonated throughout the ballroom, Sarah Milmet graciously acknowledged the good work done by the charity, and its late founder Gloria Greer. “Gloria inspired Leo and me. Thank you ACT for MS and thank all of you for sharing this wonderful evening with us.”

Emcee Joey English opened the festivities on the right note, “I spent all day watching Turner Classic Movies to get ready for you.” President Margot Nelligan welcomed everyone, and the evening went off without a hitch, with the most attendees and the most money raised since its founding in 1999.

Major donors enjoying the evening were the Auen Foundation’s Catharine Reed, Coachella Valley Wellness Foundation’s Patty Newman, Thom and Councilmember Iris Smotrich, Ron and Aviva Snow, Donna MacMillan, and Suz Hunt. Richard DeSantis produced, and Giuseppe & Adriana entertained.

ACT for Multiple Sclerosis

73-710 Fred Waring Dr. # 118

Palm Desert, CA 92260

760-773-9806

ACTforMS.org