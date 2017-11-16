CODA Gallery hosted a donor thank you party for ACT for Multiple Sclerosis, the charity founded by Gloria Greer when her daughter, Norma, was diagnosed with MS.

Gallery director Samuel Heaton featured 30 paintings from Greer’s personal art collection. The collection included paintings from the 18th century to the 2013 Tommy Tune–signed Happy Holidays watercolor. Other works were from a range of artists, from the 1960s desert dweller Fred Penny to John Morris to Sascha Lautman. Also seen were two original Sand to Sea magazine covers from 1975, its first year of publication.

Attendees included donors Sherrie and Ron Auen, Catharine Reed, Jan Salta, Patty Newman, Catherine Ekland-Mares, Sarah Milmet, Rosemary and Dr. Dennis Marta, Richard DeSantis, Lori Serfling, Fred Williamson, and Sandy Woodson. ACT for MS board members in attendance included event co-chairs Bill Marx, Carol Morton, Ann and Norma Greer; Margot Nelligan, Nelda Linsk, Dr. Phil Richards, Marc Byrd, Linda Williamson, and Burt Boss.

