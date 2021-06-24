‘I’m the Person Who Can Do That’

A refreshing optimism is coursing through the Palm Springs Art Museum following its announcement Wednesday that its new CEO and executive director will start on July 15.

The past several months have been particularly tough for the institution. Its chairman, Steve Maloney, died in March, followed by the resignation of the previous CEO and executive director, Louis Grachos, and a board shakeup that saw philanthropist Harold Matzner abdicate his longtime executive vice chairmanship. Add the controversial deaccession of a Helen Frankenthaler painting, the unraveling of a few popular programs, and a global pandemic that halved the museum’s operating budget, gutted its staff, and shuttered its Palm Desert exhibition space and you wonder who can right this ship.

The answer is Adam Lerner, the creative and wonderfully unorthodox former director and “chief animator” of the Museum of Contemporary Art Denver. The appointment marks not only a new beginning for Palm Springs Art Museum but also — if the new boss has his way — for the entire Coachella Valley.

“I have the sense that the city and the region are at an inflection point, that it’s about to become what is going to be in its next chapter,” Lerner says from his home in Colorado. “I am interested in the opportunity, through the museum, to influence how Palm Springs and the Coachella Valley evolve as a region.”

Lerner, 54, has an affinity for Palm Springs. He’s been visiting since he moved to the West 20 years ago, following his curatorial position at the Contemporary Museum, Baltimore. “I just love the place,” he says. “I was [in Palm Springs] twice in the past two months — once for Desert X and another for the heat, to sit by the pool. For me, that pretty much says it. I like the vibe. There’s some magic about the valley that I love and have always been attracted to.”

His dreamy honeymoon will be short, however, and he knows it.

The pandemic was devastating for the museum, which was closed for 14 months, forcing it to cut its budget from $11.5 million to about $7 million. Moreover, with an aging donor base, Lerner will need to attract new support.

“I’m walking into this with eyes wide open and I know that it’s not going to be easy,” he says. “I’m taking over a museum that needs to be built and, to be honest, I feel confident that I’m the person who can do that.”