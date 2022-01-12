Beneath the Surface

On July 3, 2018, a little less than two months into construction, a cultural monitor saw something. Some would describe it as a darkened stain in the soil. Others might say it was more of an ash smear with what appeared to be stone objects and bone fragments lining the inside of freshly uncovered earth. Regardless, it was an anomaly. Then Luis Rodriguez, another cultural monitor identified a similar feature 20 yards away. Roman Dominguez and Rodriguez contacted their supervisor, Hannah Feeney, Agua Caliente’s Cultural Resources Supervisor.

Feeney gathered all of the information from the monitors and immediately contacted Patricia Garcia, the Tribe’s Director of Historic Preservation and designated Tribal Historic Preservation Officer, about the findings. “We started shovel test pits and shovel scrapes to start to investigate what we actually had there,” Garcia says. “We had to know, ‘Was it just a very shallow deposit or was it the beginning of something bigger?’”

After initial examination it was obvious the find required further investigation. Garcia contacted Scott Kremkau, principal investigator with Statistical Research Inc. (SRI) out of Redlands. She asked him to come out and look at the site, specifically the stained “charcoal lenses,” or possible hearths, Dominguez and Rodriguez had discovered. “I think there were four or five [hearths] that were visible,” Kremkau recalls. “So we looked at that and we determined that there may be an intact archaeological site that was deeply buried.”