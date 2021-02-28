Magical Memories

Borrego Springs

“We really like hiking. We went over to Borrego Springs to go hiking and find these wildflowers. It was so much fun, but it was probably too dangerous for us. At one point, I stopped and said to my wife, ‘I think this is beyond our skill level and shoe choice.’ ”

Downtown Palm Springs

“One of the most fun things we do is borrow bikes from the hotel and cruise around downtown Palm Springs, stopping and browsing the art in the local galleries. I can still see one of those paintings in mind. I should have bought the damn thing.”

Desert X

“On a visit after our honeymoon, we were there for the Desert X art exhibition. That was cool. We saw this one sculpture that was a massive neon pink monolith. My wife did a handstand in front of it. She has skills.”