Magical Memories

Sparrows Lodge
“My wife found this little boutique hotel for our honeymoon. It’s where we always stay. It’s the place we go to relax. There are not too many rooms. They’ve got good food. It’s designed really well. It’s like going over to stay at a super cool friend’s house.”
Palm Springs Air Museum
“We actually flew around in one of the vintage planes there. We went up! It’s really interesting to see Palm Springs from the air. We could spot some abandoned golf courses that had stopped being watered. They’re transforming back into desert. It was amazing.”
Palm Springs Air Museum
Borrego Springs
“We really like hiking. We went over to Borrego Springs to go hiking and find these wildflowers. It was so much fun, but it was probably too dangerous for us. At one point, I stopped and said to my wife, ‘I think this is beyond our skill level and shoe choice.’ ”
Downtown Palm Springs
“One of the most fun things we do is borrow bikes from the hotel and cruise around downtown Palm Springs, stopping and browsing the art in the local galleries. I can still see one of those paintings in mind. I should have bought the damn thing.”
Desert X
“On a visit after our honeymoon, we were there for the Desert X art exhibition. That was cool. We saw this one sculpture that was a massive neon pink monolith. My wife did a handstand in front of it. She has skills.”
Alan Tudyk currently stars in Syfy’s Resident Alien and Devil May Care, as well as Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon, which hits theaters and Disney+ on March 5.