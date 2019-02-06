The untold tale of how a Spanish hacienda came to be designed by one of the founding fathers of modernism would have a thicker plotline if Frey were still among us to fill in the details. Why this style? Why 1946? Placed on his career timeline with work concentrated in the 1940s–60s, this architectural one-off sits between the Movie Colony Hotel (1935) and Palm Springs City Hall (1957). Were there others in this style? And how many? Was it work he enjoyed, a favor for a friend, a passing fancy for red tile and plastered walls, or designed on a whim to win a bet? A year after Frey built the Blakes’ home, he completed the minimal and ultra-modern Raymond Loewy House.

The home is more than an unexpected autograph, of course. Lu based the décor on Palm Springs’ own Korakia Pensione, where they spent several anniversary weekends. Built in 1924 and expanded in the ’30s, the hotel’s soft-white villas, layered with Mediterranean and Moroccan flair, were a natural muse. “We weren’t imposing our aesthetic on it so much as it told us what to do,” she says. “We were just listening to the house.” Pieces collected from flea markets, vintage stores, and personal travels evolved the spaces over time, just as the home itself has evolved.

A man who lived in the house with his parents during the 1960s dropped by one day when he was in the neighborhood and pointed out which elements had been there and which had been changed. The casita, he noted, had been their garage. And if the Blakes hadn’t heard, the man added, his mom had seen the signature of actor George Hamilton on the closing papers, and the agent had confided that indeed the buyer was Hamilton. “So I think he turned the garage into the casita,” Drew speculates. “If it really was him, he did a lot of work on it and made it more of a retreat. I’m sure that, coming from Hollywood, he would have wanted a nice big gate, a pool in the back, and a casita for his friends. But I still haven’t gotten full confirmation.”