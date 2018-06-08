In the summer of 1959, the Alexander Construction Company brought its successful formula for building residential homes to Palm Springs.

They proposed building homes aimed at middle-income and second-home buyers on land that was purchased close to the Racquet Club. The project was named “Racquet Club Estates” and was built in the summers of 1959 and 1962.

The architectural firm of Daniel Palmer and William Krisel designed two basic floor plans that were turned in different directions on the lots to create a varied and non-repetitive tract. Krisel also designed office-warehouses on the industrial north end of Palm Springs specifically for the project.

Contractor Bob Alexander hired subcontractors that would rent space in his warehouses and store the materials they would need to complete their part of the project quickly. Lumber and other materials were bundled for each house in advance. Once construction began, each subcontractor was encouraged to complete their task and move on to the next lot as quickly as possible.

Teams of subcontractors; cement finishers, framers, plumbers, electricians and roofers followed each other completing one home after another. More than 300 homes were built in Palm Springs’ first mass housing tract.

There is a multitude of ways to Explore Palm Springs, which turns 80 in 2018. One of the more intriguing methods is by exploring Palm Springs history. The Palm Springs Historical Society will share a story whose time and place corresponds with today.

The Palm Springs Historical Society is located at 221 S. Palm Canyon Drive.

Visit pshistoricalsociety.org for more information.