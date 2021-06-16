Performance Art is Back

During the same month when Coachella Valley-based theatre group Coyote Stageworks announced its closure after 13 seasons, members of the Alliance of Desert Theatres (AODT) is using the platform of the state’s recent reopening from pandemic restrictions to promote a slew of performances starting this summer.

AODT is a cooperative of producing theatre companies and live entertainment organizations in the Coachella Valley that formed following the pandemic shutdown in March 2020. Initially a grassroots effort of six founding member organizations, AODT has grown to 16 nonprofits including dance and musical companies.

AODT currently includes representatives from the following performing arts groups: California Desert Chorale, Children’s Playtime Productions, Coachella Valley Repertory (CVRep), Coachella Valley Symphony, Desert Ensemble Theatre, Desert Theatreworks, Dezart Performs, Green Room Theatre Company, Nickerson-Rossi Dance, North Star Theatre, Palm Canyon Theatre, PS Concerts, Palm Springs Dance Project, Palm Springs Gay Men’s Chorus, Palm Springs International Dance Festival and Theatre 29.

What started in May 2020 as somewhat of a support group for these organizations, became a strong advocating alliance. Initial discussions included PPE, fundraising, and streaming options, but later shifted to joint letters to elected officials and the Governor’s office requesting safe operating guidance.

With local performing arts groups located in six different cities and with auditoriums ranging in seating capacity from 80 to 400, individual theaters may have hyper-local and/or specific Actors’ Equity Association regulations to comply with that may vary from venue to venue. However, all AODT organizations are committed to adhering to CDC guidance that helps maintain the health and safety of their patrons, actors, crew, staff and volunteers.

Here is a listing of local programming with the name of each organization hyperlinked to their website:

Adventures in Theater Summer Camp, Westfield Palm Desert, July 12-30

Youth Take The Stage, Westfield Palm Desert, Aug. 8

Ongoing Karaoke, Sing Alongs, Workshops and more, coming soon

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, McCallum Theater, May 10-11, 2022

Waring International Piano Concert – Featuring Victor Schylatenko, June 24, 7 p.m.

Palm Springs Opera Guild – Featuring Jacquelynne Fonatine, July 25, 2 p.m.

The Latsos – Featuring the Music of Joe Giarrusso, Aug. 22, 2 p.m.

Season 11 Opening Concert: Reunited and It Feels So Good, Nov. 12-14

Four new productions, December through March.

2021-22 Season will kick off in October

Stay tuned for the season announcement.

Teen Conservatory – A Midsummer Night’s Dream, June 22 to July 31

Kids Conservatory – The Suessification of Romeo & Juliet, June 22 to July 31

The Merry Wives of Windsor, October 2021

Nickerson-Rossi Dance

Summer Dance Workshop, July 5-24

Professional dance company working with local organizations to produce dance performances/festival, community

outreach and comprehensive dance education including Palm Springs International Dance Festival.

Summer Kids Camp, June 14 to July 24

You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown, July 9-18

25th Anniversary Season begins in September.

2021-2022 season will include a Dance Festival event in early 2022, date TBA.

Season Launch Party and release of 2021-2022 events schedule in November 2021.

Now accepting applications from local students for dance scholarships and from local studios for dance training grants.

Fall Series, Oct. 21-24, 2021

Spring Gala, March 28 to April 3, 2022

Annual Dance Festival that presents live performances, master classes/workshops, residencies, dance film,

photography and fine art exhibits from national and international artists.

The Lion, The Witch & The Wardrobe, Aug. 20 to Sept. 5

A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, October 1-24

A Christmas Carol, The Musical, Nov. 19 to Dec. 12

• READ NEXT: Etherea Finds Permanent Roots in the Desert After Coachella Festival.