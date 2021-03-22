Film at 10

This is probably not the way the American Documentary and Animation Film Festival wanted to mark its 10th year in Palm Springs. Instead of a darkened theater bonding an audience through the art of film, the festival is again connecting virtually — whether it’s at home, on a device, or at a drive-in movie.

And yet the spirit of the festival remains intact — celebrating film.

Starting March 26 through April 4, viewers can begin streaming more than 250 documentaries and animation films using the festival’s platform, DocsNow+. For a one-year subscription fee of $35.88, viewers will not only have access to the entire festival lineup through April 4, but going forward they can tap into a library of films offered through DocsNow+.

Palm Springs Life spoke with festival director Teddy Grouya about the pandemic’s influence, and what films viewers should mark as must-see.

How was the fall 2020 virtual film festival received, and what lessons did you learn from that experience that is helping you this spring?

We thought by the time of the delayed fall version we would be able to be in person again. That did not happen. Due to the ongoing pandemic we had to morph the festival into a kind of virtual reality for this year again. Most filmmakers who were programmed to be in the festival are participating, so that’s exciting. There is a lot of incredible content available. The difference is that they won’t be able to watch in in person. As far as learning, there wasn’t a lot to learn. There were things that we have been working on to make the user experience a little bit more fluid, so that it will be easier for them.

How many submissions did you receive and how difficult was it to select the films that will be shown? Did you notice a decrease due to the pandemic?

Programming the films every year is difficult. We get a lot of submissions, and the quality of the works is on a level that I could probably confidently program seven, eight or nine festivals. But a lot of films do not get in the festival. We feel terrible about that because we are filmmakers, and so we want to do all we can do to help films and filmmakers, even if they’re not in the festival, to be successful. This year we had a slight drop-off because of the pandemic. It might be people expected to have the in-person experience or more likely, given the pandemic, they were not able to finish their films. There was a drop-off of probably a quarter of what we anticipated as far as the number of submissions. But we still looked at close to 2,000 films. And from that many we have about 250 that were invited to the festival.

What were some of the most common themes you saw in the films? Did many focus on the pandemic?

That’s a good question. We have a little bit of a thread of COVID films from around the world. We had actually a film all the way from Wuhan. The filmmaker was there and captured for us what that experience was like. So we have films that are related to the COVID experience. We do not have a special theme for our festival each year. We don’t force a special topic on our audience like other festivals. We do have films about immigration or about the Holocaust. But there are a variety of different films, and we let the audience discover what films we have.