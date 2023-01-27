An Insider’s Guide to the Coachella Valley Cycling Scene

Big Wheel Tours

At locations in Palm Desert and Palm Springs, Big Wheel Tours rents electric cruisers along with mountain, fitness, and full-carbon road bikes and provides tuneups, tube replacements, and repairs. In addition to the company’s Jeep, SUV, and hiking tours, customizable cycling tours with expert guides let riders of any level (age 12 and over) choose between routes through scenic city streets or open desert land.

Tri-a-Bike

The valley’s oldest bicycle shop, founded in 1987 in Palm Desert, sells all styles of bikes and offers in-store servicing and repairs. As for rentals: Daily, weekly, and longer-term options are available for comfort, fitness, road, mountain, electric, and kids’ bikes, as well as e-recumbent trikes. A helmet, lock, and small tool kit are included with every ride, and they’ll even deliver.

Village Peddler

Family-owned since 2015, this small rental and repair shop in La Quinta carries a limited selection of multispeed hybrid/city bikes, single-speed cruisers, and kids’ bicycles. Rentals are available by the day, week, or month, and delivery and pickup are complimentary if you’re within a 5-mile radius.

Pedego La Quinta

The country’s No. 1 electric bike retailer sells, services, and rents an extensive selection of e-bikes suitable for road or mountain terrain, along with accessories to make the most of your battery-assisted ride. This Old Town La Quinta location is locally owned and provides rentals by the hour or day. Though their rental fleet is exclusively electric, the full-service bike shop provides repairs and tuneups for any bike.

Cycle Gear

Searching for gear? This mega store for all things cycling (and motorcycling) opened in December in sunny Palm Desert. From e-bikes and dirt bikes to ATV equipment, you'll find the parts you need to make repairs, along with an expansive selection of apparel, helmets, and riding accessories.

The New Hangout

Palm Desert Bike N Brews

Is there anything better after a long ride than a cold brew? The friendly folks at Palm Desert Bike N Brews don’t think so.

Established in November 2021, the low-key hangout — designed “for riders, by riders” — carved out a fun niche that’s one-part bike shop and one-part coffee/beer bar. A year later, they completed a kitchen build-out and expanded with the opening of a gastropub.

On the shop side, you’ll find bikes for sale as well as rentals, in-house repair services, apparel, and gear. They also offer organized shuttle rides that will whisk you and your crew to rad riding areas.

Meanwhile, the bar serves freshly ground coffee from Corsa Pro, a roastery inspired by cycling that was founded in Los Angeles by a Coachella Valley native, alongside ice-cold craft beer. The new gastropub touts fresh salads, sandwiches, pizzas, and smaller bites like avocado toast and poke nachos.