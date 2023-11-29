Architect James McIntosh on His Personalized Approach

A truly successful architectural solution requires both creativity and practicality — and it needs to be able to be built within the budget. These parameters need to be considered simultaneously in the early design phases. I look at it as starting with a good foundation. Initial decisions are critical and need to be vetted thoroughly since all subsequent design decisions will be made, and built, on top of them. People say, “You cannot build a good house on a bad foundation,” and this is very true. Inevitably there will be fractures. Everything built on that foundation will suffer and the project will never achieve any glory.

How has your clientele shaped your career?

I have always said that I feel lucky that I chose the Coachella Valley as a place to practice architecture. Because our seasonal environment attracts an international community of part-time residents, I’ve been exposed to different perspectives from many areas. My clients have shared their perspectives and the habits that form their successful lives and help them to achieve happiness. I have applied these lessons learned to my own business practices as well as my own personal rules for living.

Is there one moment that has impacted you most?

A new client and I were discussing architectural styles. While looking at my portfolio, they remarked that they loved that none of my projects looked similar to one another. I was pleased they were recognizing the effort that my team and I put into each project to make them unique — and the creative solutions we present that fit their lifestyle. In my mind, this is the real key to being a great designer.

Some designers establish a pattern then apply it to most of their work as “their style.” I prefer to start fresh which each project and, through established fundamental design principles, create something that addresses the uniqueness of the client as well as the unique characteristics of the site where the building is going to live. It was one of the best compliments that I have received.