palm springs homes

Architectural Anomalies

Eight Palm Springs homes lurch out of sync with the prevailing architecture.

Lisa Marie Hart Home & Design, Real Estate

Organic Pottery House. Built in 1977, The Mesa. #flintstonesdinoeggs #sprayedwhiteconcretepods #startrekarchitect #norightangles #organicconcretehabitat
PHOTOS BY DAN CHAVKIN

These are not your typical Palm Springs homes, which makes them all the more endearing for their originality.

Tell us which of the eight is your fave.

 
 
 
 
 

Hollywood Regency Barn

Built in 1959, Racquet Club Estates

#barnisnoble
#palmspringsarcdetriomphe
#gambrelmoderne
#entrywaygoals
#allaboutthebirdbath

racquetclubestates

 

Casino Boss Hideout

Built in 1970, Tennis Club

#parkingfor10 #livinlargeandincharge #jamesmcnaughtondesign #venetianmodernestate #tennisinvenice

ranchclubestatespalmsprings
Genteel Victorian

Built in 1980, Ranch Club Estates

#happinessisahauntedmansion
#queenvictoriaofthedesert
#palmspringsgothic
#bricksandspires

oldlaspalmaspalmsprings
Midcentury Miami Vice

Built in 1954, Old Las Palmas

#80slairdontcare
#theheatison
#miamimodern
#miamipostmodern
#southbeachpalmsprings

palmspringsoldlaspalmas
English Countryside

Built in 1928, Old Las Palmas

#lovemesomeshire
#cotswaldsvibes
#passthebangersandmash
#palmspringsmews
#theressandinthecrumpets

andreashillspalmsprings
Fortress of Solitude

Built in 1984, Andreas Hills

#postbailsoon
#iamarockiamanisland
#desertcitadel
#homeforretiredbanktellers

 
 
 
 
 

Arabian Nights

Built in 1997, Racquet Club West

#marrymealaddin
#idreamofgenies
#heresyourfezwhatsyourhurry
#ridingonthemarrakeshexpress

