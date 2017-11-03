These are not your typical Palm Springs homes, which makes them all the more endearing for their originality.
Tell us which of the eight is your fave.
Hollywood Regency Barn
Built in 1959, Racquet Club Estates
#barnisnoble
#palmspringsarcdetriomphe
#gambrelmoderne
#entrywaygoals
#allaboutthebirdbath
Casino Boss Hideout
Built in 1970, Tennis Club
#parkingfor10 #livinlargeandincharge #jamesmcnaughtondesign #venetianmodernestate #tennisinvenice
Genteel Victorian
Built in 1980, Ranch Club Estates
#happinessisahauntedmansion
#queenvictoriaofthedesert
#palmspringsgothic
#bricksandspires
Midcentury Miami Vice
Built in 1954, Old Las Palmas
#80slairdontcare
#theheatison
#miamimodern
#miamipostmodern
#southbeachpalmsprings
English Countryside
Built in 1928, Old Las Palmas
#lovemesomeshire
#cotswaldsvibes
#passthebangersandmash
#palmspringsmews
#theressandinthecrumpets
Fortress of Solitude
Built in 1984, Andreas Hills
#postbailsoon
#iamarockiamanisland
#desertcitadel
#homeforretiredbanktellers
Arabian Nights
Built in 1997, Racquet Club West
#marrymealaddin
#idreamofgenies
#heresyourfezwhatsyourhurry
#ridingonthemarrakeshexpress