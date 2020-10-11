In New Mexico, there is an official state question: Red or green? It refers to the type of chiles you prefer with your meal. In California, we should have a similar question: corn or flour tortillas?

For any Californian, native or recently arrived, the question is a ubiquitous culinary mantra as familiar as “Do you want fries with that?” It’s also a password of sorts, and once answered, results in the appearance of a basket of crisp chips and a bowl of red salsa. Magically, the delivery of a suitable tequila-based cocktail soon follows.

According to Ian Townley, the fourth generation to work in his family’s Indio tortilleria, the preference is probably not as pronounced in the Coachella Valley because “American Mexican cuisine here is not what you’d find in a place like Oaxaca,” where preference for one grain over the other is often based on tradition, availability, and usage. (Ever tried to scoop up menudo with a flour tortilla?) Townley’s great grandparents, Herlindo and Eulalia Arriola, started making and selling tortillas out of their house in the downtown area around 1927. Many venerable Southern California tortillerias still operate in their original families’ hands. There’s Ramona’s (1954) in South Central L.A., Carrillo’s Tortilleria & Mexican Delicatessen (1943) in the San Fernando Valley, and Graciana Tortilla Factory (1937) in Sylmar.

But the oldest, continuous operation by a decade belongs to the Arriolas. When demand grew more than Eulalia could manage by hand, Herlindo bought an early tortilla-making machine that spit balls on a plate that were then pressed. Lacking sufficient electricity, Herlindo powered the machine by connecting a rope to the spinning wheel of a Ford Model T. The downtown area was often filled with immigrants who came for seasonal agricultural work, Townley says. With entire families at work in the fields and unable to hand-make one of the most essential components of the dinner table, the Durango-born Arriolas “saw there were no other tortillerias at the time. It was something they knew how to do.”