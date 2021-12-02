Must-See Art

The Estate Collection

Rubine Red Gallery

Ongoing

In addition to contemporary works, Rubine Red Gallery represents the estates of four artists who had ties to the Coachella Valley and whose paintings and works on paper still resonate with local collectors. They include Lynne Mapp Drexler, a New York School abstract expressionist whose effervescent paintings, executed with large, exuberant brush strokes, reference both the landscape and still life; Malcolm H. Myers, a painter and printmaker whose abstract works feature lively animals, jazz musicians, and mythical figures; Reginald Pollack, whose early work consisted of drawings, paintings, and printmaking, while his later work (after 1970) was painted with oil and sometimes pencil or marker to create imaginative, hyper-layered works of faces and swirls; and Jacob Semiatin, who notably worked his abstract expressionist visions into vibrant watercolor paintings (shown). rubineredgallery.com