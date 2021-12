Must-See Art

The Annenbergs, who famously gifted their collection of impressionist paintings to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, also collected modern and, to a lesser extent, contemporary works. Among living artists, the Annenbergs collected none more than Agam. Exhibition curator Frank Lopez, the former Palm Springs Art Museum librarian and archivist who has held the same role at Sunnylands for 14 years, was a perfect fit to organize the show, which includes works from the collections of both institutions. Among the sculptural works are two gold-plated brass sculptures with elements that rotate rotated to change their spatial composition. There are also three large oil-on-metal pieces that were installed on the patio walls of the Annenberg estate and have been seen only by their guests. sunnylands.org