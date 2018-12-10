unsettled

—Start with the big picture at Palm Springs Art Museum, where Unsettled (through April 30, 2019) packs both cavernous wings of the museum’s main floor with 200 works by 80 artists. The show, curated by JoAnne Northrup of Nevada Museum of Art in collaboration with artist Ed Ruscha, plunges into themes of the Greater West, a “super-region” stretching from Alaska to Patagonia and from Australia to the American West.

“As a touchstone,” Northrup notes in her exhibition catalog essay, “each thematic area includes work by the iconic and legendary Los Angeles–based artist Ed Ruscha, whose singular perspective on the world and experiences in the ever-changing West have informed the content of this exhibition, as well as shaped the selection of artworks for it.”

Probably the most poignant of the Ruscha works is his 1984 painting Lost Empires, Living Tribes. The title words appear in white-painted block letters over a foreboding purple and gold sky. Northrup suggests it “conjures the history of the Spanish conquistadors, who in the 16th century, under the leadership of Hernán Cortés, embarked on an expedition to New Spain that resulted in the destruction of the Aztec Empire. The population of current-day Mexico, rich with indigenous peoples who are the heirs to the past civilizations, is evoked by the phrase ‘living tribes.’ ”

Indigenous artists created many works in the show, including Nicholas Galanin’s Things Are Looking Native, Native’s Looking Whiter, which shows how pop culture mines indigenous cultures for inspiration, juxtaposing a 1906 Edward S. Curtis photograph of a Pueblo Indian girl wearing a squash blossom hairstyle with a 1977 depiction of Princess Leia from Star Wars, who wears a similarly crafted bun.

The show presents one fascinating work after another — from Sonia Falcone’s multi-sensorial Campo de Color (Color Field), containing hundreds of mounds of fragrant spices and dry pigments on terra cotta plates, to Rubén Ortiz-Torres’ Power Tools (Herramientas), unmistakably L.A.-inspired sculptures nodding to low-rider customization and finish-fetish style.

Other eye-catchers include Chris Burden’s All the Submarines of the United States of America and Brian Jungen’s totem pole sculptures that he created with golf bags.