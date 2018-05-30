Brooke Hodge

Director of architecture and design at the Palm Springs Art Museum’s Architecture + Design Center

Highlights of the A+D collection range from progressive contemporary ceramics to extensive holdings of Native American art and artifacts, augmented by robust engagement with modern and contemporary makers.

You stepped into your role as architecture and design director in 2016. What drives your work?

One of my goals has been to broaden our programming to include all types of design, looking not only to the past but to the present and beyond to the future.

Can you dish on a few of your favorite arts initiatives around town?

Desert X was a definite highlight last year. I loved Doug Aitken’s Mirage house and Phillip K. Smith III’s Circle of Land and Sky. I’m looking forward to the next iteration in spring 2019. And there are so many interesting artists up in the High Desert, like Andrea Zittel’s Planar Pavilions installation at her A-Z West compound. It’s accessible to the public, and there’s no need for an appointment!

