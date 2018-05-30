A thriving arts scene has transformed this once-sleepy desert into a mecca of year-round creative activity. Immerse yourself in the rich history and culture, strengthen your skills in a hands-on workshop, and give way to sumptuous art-filled accommodations, modernist eateries, and troves of upmarket treasures.
stay
Hotel Paseo
The newest laid-back luxury retreat on the block opened in March. It’s walking distance from designer shopping and choice dining on El Paseo and minutes from the mountain hiking trails. The hotel’s soft and refined grayscale motif lends a feeling of meditation — but with cocktails. (The on-site AC3 Restaurant + Bar has a great selection.) Each room is thoughtfully and lavishly decorated; one quirky suite is an actual Airstream trailer by the pool.
Hotel Zoso
A bold example of the next generation of Palm Springs party hotels: Dramatic rock ’n’ roll details and broad strokes of psychedelic design take center stage and set the scene for festivities like drag brunch and DJ nights. With something to see around every corner, it’s an artful experience from the moment you step on the property. A mural of David Bowie greets guests at the valet stand; interior walls are decked in extravagant wallpaper and celebrity photographs. And there’s always something happening at the pool.
PHOTOGRAPH BY LISA CORSON
Hotel Zoso
taste
Workshop Kitchen + Bar
Executive chef Michael Beckman has been serving up innovative farm-to-table fare using local ingredients since 2012. A dramatic communal table eases conversation and anchors the industrial space — once inside, you’ll see why this spot won a James Beard Award for restaurant design.
PHOTOGRAPH BY AUDREY MA/WORKSHOP KITCHEN + BAR
Workshop Kitchen + Bar
Acqua California Bistro
This colorful bistro at The River at Rancho Mirage shopping center is flanked by modern art, flying fork sculptures, and soaring walls of glass that look out upon mountain and water views. The menu mirrors that of successful sister restaurant Lulu California Bistro in Palm Springs, with creative cuisine and an all-day happy hour.
PHOTOGRAPH BY LISA CORSON
Acqua California Bistro
explore
Coachella Walls
Commissioned street art is trending hard in Greater Palm Springs, but the area with the highest concentration and the most buzz is the historic Pueblo Viejo district of Coachella. This arts-driven community revitalization project was launched by local artists and is sponsored by the city.
PHOTOGRAPH BY EMILY CHAVOUS
Coachella Walls
Palm Springs Art Museum
A jewel in the area’s cultural crown, this museum has a permanent collection focusing on traditional arts and design artifacts that mingle with significant modern works — part of the institutional genius is this interplay. Along with its satellite location in Palm Desert, PSAM offers thought-provoking thematic and survey shows.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY PALM SPRINGS ART MUSEUM
Palm Springs Art Museum
Coachella Valley
History Museum
Off the beaten path but firmly at the heart of the historic Coachella Valley, this museum occupies significant architectural sites that are a destination unto themselves. The 1930s Smiley-Tyler House and the 1909 Indio Schoolhouse anchor the complex, which is wrapped in a series of thematic public gardens.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY COACHELLA VALLEY HISTORY MUSEUM
Coachella Valley History Museum
Pinot’s Palette
When you can’t decide between cocktails and craft night, sidle up to an easel at our local “paint and sip” studio. Participants in each two- to three-hour workshop paint the same piece. Subjects range from flowers to pop-art portraits. Price includes materials, but beer and wine are extra. A menu highlight: suds from La Quinta and Coachella Valley brewing companies.
Old Town Artisan Studios
Whether you’re in the mood to see what the valley’s local artists are up to, or want to try your own hand at ceramics, painting, and glass sculpting, La Quinta’s newly expanded Old Town Artisan Studios will make you feel right at home. With a laudable program of specialized instruction and free classes, available through charitable partnerships, the new 16,000-square-foot campus with gallery space is an idyllic setting for creatives of all stripes. A nonprofit organization dedicated to outreach, the studio also takes its programming on the road, teaming up with classrooms in communities throughout the desert.
shop
Perez Road
Art & Design District
Along Perez Road, a cluster of galleries and design shops make up Cathedral City’s hub of creativity. Here you’ll find Milo Baughman sofas as well as Mexican handcrafts and folk art. The Second Saturdays Art Walk is one of the area’s most popular events and a great way to connect with the community. Download a free app called Where Art Lives to take a self-guided walking or driving tour.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY DAN CHAVKIN/HEDGE
Hedge, at the Perez Road Art & Design District
Q & A
Brooke Hodge
Director of architecture and design at the Palm Springs Art Museum’s Architecture + Design Center
Highlights of the A+D collection range from progressive contemporary ceramics to extensive holdings of Native American art and artifacts, augmented by robust engagement with modern and contemporary makers.
You stepped into your role as architecture and design director in 2016. What drives your work?
One of my goals has been to broaden our programming to include all types of design, looking not only to the past but to the present and beyond to the future.
Can you dish on a few of your favorite arts initiatives around town?
Desert X was a definite highlight last year. I loved Doug Aitken’s Mirage house and Phillip K. Smith III’s Circle of Land and Sky. I’m looking forward to the next iteration in spring 2019. And there are so many interesting artists up in the High Desert, like Andrea Zittel’s Planar Pavilions installation at her A-Z West compound. It’s accessible to the public, and there’s no need for an appointment!
PHOTOGRAPH BY JAMIE KOWAL
Brooke Hodge