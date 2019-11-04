What do murder mystery night, a classic car show, and upscale art salon have in common? They’re all part of Palm Springs Art Museum’s inaugural Artful Events series—14 unique experiences in art and beyond with proceeds going to support the museum.

Artful Events is a reconfiguration of what was formerly known as the Let Us Entertain You (or LUEY) parties. In an effort to engage the museum’s core membership as well as the broader community, Palm Springs Art Museum is presenting these fun and experiential social gatherings that reflect a wide range of artistic interests. Tickets have been on sale in tiers, beginning with the museum’s highest level supporters. And now tickets to all events are on sale to the general museum membership and to the public at large.