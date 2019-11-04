What do murder mystery night, a classic car show, and upscale art salon have in common? They’re all part of Palm Springs Art Museum’s inaugural Artful Events series—14 unique experiences in art and beyond with proceeds going to support the museum.
Artful Events is a reconfiguration of what was formerly known as the Let Us Entertain You (or LUEY) parties. In an effort to engage the museum’s core membership as well as the broader community, Palm Springs Art Museum is presenting these fun and experiential social gatherings that reflect a wide range of artistic interests. Tickets have been on sale in tiers, beginning with the museum’s highest level supporters. And now tickets to all events are on sale to the general museum membership and to the public at large.
The first event is on Nov. 9 and starts with a brunch in the museum’s Meyerman Garden catered by Eight 4 Nine restaurant. A screening of the highly acclaimed Aretha Franklin concert film, Amazing Grace, follows in the Annenberg Theater. Later that month on Nov. 21, Melissa Morgan Fine Art in Palm Desert will present an evening with entertainer Jesika Von Rabbit and artist Norton Wisdom.
And the events keep rolling through December and all the way until March 28 when the last event will be “Under the Chandelier: Cocktails and Entertainment” at the former Liberace home.
The series of fall/winter events includes a gospel brunch screening of Amazing Grace, a car show with Donald Osborne and Jay Leno, and dinner at the Mesa Modern Home.
In between, there is a private wine tasting at the V Wine Lounge on Nov. 25, a murder mystery night in the museum on Jan. 15, and a special experience at The Vault at Bighorn as Donald Osborne and Jay Leno present and discuss some extraordinary classic cars.
All of the events are sponsored by museum benefactors. Private dinners and salons are being thrown by Palm Springs Art Museum trustee Jerry Fogelson, as well as longtime supporters Sue Rappaport and David Suss, Robin and Robert Berman, and Jessica and Gary Crace.
Full details on all 14 events can be found at psmuseum.org/events/special-events/artful.
Palm Springs Art Museum
1010 Museum Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-322-4800