“He Was a Genius”

Longtime friend Nelda Linsk agrees: “Arthur was the most creative man I’ve ever met,” she enthuses. “He was very dapper and charismatic. And he loved helping people. He was fabulous.”

In 1963 while Elrod was still living at the Escape, Linsk and her art dealer husband, Joseph, bought the renowned Kaufmann House and hired Elrod to do its interiors. The couple lived in New York at the time and were traveling up to Woodstock to buy art for the house.

“We left Arthur there after we had decided on the colors and the fabrics,” she says. “I’ll never forget when we came home. It was dark; we walked in the front door and there was Arthur, standing on top of the bar mopping the ceiling. In those days, we were smokers, so he had our brand of cigarettes in all the cigarette urns and my husband’s favorite candy in the candy dishes. He was just so great.”

The Linsks also worked with him on their art gallery. “He was a genius,” she says. “We would let him do anything. He put burlap on the walls of our art gallery so the nail holes wouldn’t show. That was his idea.”

Elrod was often so busy creating that he forgot to bill his clients; Joseph nudged him into having Hal Broderick take over the invoicing. The designer and Joseph soon became close friends, bonding over gardening, which Elrod loved.

“He had my husband build a greenhouse. They would pot for hours, and I would take trays of things out to them. We had orchids all year,” Linsk says. “They had stacks of gardening books 3 feet high. They had the classical music going with the electric toothbrush to vibrate the stems. They had a great time.”

Elrod enjoyed entertaining, especially at Southridge, the spectacular John Lautner–designed home he commissioned in 1966. “We had Bill Blass come in to do a fashion show for Saks Fifth Avenue and I escorted Bill that night,” Linsk says. “Arthur wanted to do a party for Bill, and we had Bill send fabrics out with the BB logo on it. We made tablecloths out of them. You know, Bill Blass has been around a few times. He’s seen some of the finest houses in the world. But when we opened that front door, his mouth fell open. He said, ‘I’ve never seen anything like this.’ ”

At that point, Elrod was getting calls from across the globe — London, Dubai, Paris. “We were in Europe many times traveling together because they would go over on buying trips for the firm,” she says. “And my husband and I would hook up with them and see Paris and go to the finest restaurants. Oh, he was such fun.”

But on Feb. 18, 1974, tragedy struck. A drunk driver hit Elrod and Raiser’s Fiat at East Ramon Road and Farrell Drive.

“I’ll never forget the morning he was killed,” Linsk says. “Bill Foster, who was our mayor at the time and everybody’s contractor, came over and rang our doorbell. I’d never seen Bill Foster cry. He was sobbing, and he came to tell us that Arthur and Bill Raiser had been killed that morning. He was on his way to our house that day.

“I haven’t talked about Arthur for so long, but it seems like it was only yesterday,” she says. “I’m glad we’re honoring him, because he’s so deserving. I wish he could be here to enjoy it all.”