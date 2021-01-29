A Legend Shines Again

Instinct, experience, and a passion for design give Ferial Sadeghian and Jeff Vance the power to see what others might miss. In 2015, they knew the property in Old Las Palmas was special even though it had been sitting on the market for some time. For starters, Arthur Elrod designed it circa 1970. With the right sensitive interventions, they figured, it could be updated and still reflect the spirit of the legendary interior designer.

“We walked in and I [said], ‘This is an amazing floor plan. The volumes are beautiful,’” Sadeghian recalls, pointing to the 14-foot living room ceiling. She could “see what it used to be” and started thinking about “bringing in the glamour.”

Underneath an inappropriate overlay of midcentury modern décor and mismatched renovations, Vance adds, “It had the integrity and the soul.”

For L.A.-based Sadeghian and Vance, the design-build team behind the firm iDGroup, reimagining the home over a year-long construction timeline became an immersion in all things Elrod. After all, they relish major projects. In 2018, they bought the 1952 Cuyama Buckhorn roadside restaurant and 21-room inn on State Route 166 in Santa Barbara County; it has been an exercise in interpreting a very different strain of midcentury California design heritage.

