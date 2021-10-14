See it in Black and White

How did you come up with the programming for the festival? Is it getting harder to find speakers to bring in? What does it require on your part to try and find these people and ask for their participation?

The festival is 21 years old, and I don’t think we’ve ever shown the same film twice. Film noir is the gift that keeps on giving because noir, like beauty, is in the eye of the beholder. I always try to program films that I know our audience will appreciate. Guest wrangling was somewhat challenging this year because of the COVID situation.

I enjoy having knowledgeable guests whose insights and experiences supplement a particular film and add to the entertainment of the audience. This year, the guests are the daughters and son of those who appeared in or made the films: Susan Andrews, Victoria Mature, and Mark Fleischer along with Steven C. Smith, an accomplished author and filmmaker. TCM’s Noir Alley host Eddie Muller, who has been a fixture at the festival, will be joining me to introduce the films.

What are your recommendations that people should see in the festival?

Candidly, they should see all of them! I think everyone should buy an all-access pass, support the festival and the Palm Springs community, and watch whichever film they prefer. All of the films are worthy. I recommend several that are not on Blu-ray or streaming, like El Vampiro Negro, The Cruel Tower, and Angels with Dirty Faces. Sunday morning, I'm showing a film at 10 a.m. that's not on streaming DVD or Blu-ray, Playgirl from 1954, directed by Joseph Pevney, a long time Palm Desert resident who passed away in 2008. Joe was a very accomplished director who also directed many of the original Star Trek episodes. The French film Quai Des Orfevres aka Jenny Lamour is terrific - how many crime dramas can you call heartwarming? Truly a unique film. The last film on Sunday at 4 p.m., The Reckless Moment, is a masterpiece starring Joan Bennett and James Mason. We’ll be showing it with 35-millimeter print from Sony-Columbia. I think all of these films have something to offer.

What covid policies will be in place for the festival?

In order to buy a ticket or buy a pass, people have to show their proof of vaccination. If you're not vaccinated, you will not get in. At the theater, we're not going to seat at full capacity. People will have the ability to socially distance themselves, as they want. People also need to wear a mask when they are moving through the theater. When seated they do not need the mask while munching on popcorn, and enjoying the movie.

