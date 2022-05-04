Honoring a Legacy

Victoria will perform at 7 p.m. May 11 at the Palm Springs Cultural Center to kick-off the film festival, which runs May 12-15. Proceeds from the cabaret will benefit the film festival and the Cultural Center.

Victoria will also introduce one of her father’s films during the festival, I Wake Up Screaming, a 1941 crime mystery that was one of the first film noirs co-starring Betty Grable. The film screens at 1 p.m. May 15. She was a guest of Rode's at the 2018 edition of the festival when her father's film, Kiss of Death, screened.

“Not many people can relate to having a movie star for a father,” says Victoria. “But just about anyone can relate to the desire to connect with the people they love.”