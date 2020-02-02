asiasf palm springs

AsiaSF Wows with Palm Springs Opening

Staff Report Current Digital, Social Scene

PHOTOGRAPHS BY GREGG FELSEN

Palm Springs Mayor Geoff Kors, council member Lisa Middleton, representatives from the Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce and more than 300 invited guests “cut the ribbon” to officially inaugurate the desert’s newest entertainment and restaurant space, AsiaSF in Palm Springs.

Stand back Palm Springs: the entertainment and culinary landscape is about to be trans-formed. AsiaSF in Palm Springs, the storied San Francisco dinner theater and cabaret featuring the world-famous transgender Ladies of AsiaSF, is set to welcome its first paying customers in February.

Leading up to its first open-to-the-general public evening, AsiaSF in Palm Springs will host a series of private / invite-only “Friends and Family” events for its nonprofit partners: The Transgender Community Coalition; The LGBT Community Center of the Desert, Sanctuary Palm Springs, and Dezart Performs. All prices are inclusive of dinner and the shows, with cocktails priced separately.

AsiaSF Palm Springs
1555 S. Palm Canyon Drive
Palm Springs, CA 92264
760-249-2766
asiasf.com

