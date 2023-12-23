The Penney

At The Penney in Rancho Mirage, Local Ingredients Meet Artistic Flair

Indulge in fine dining and stunning views at The Penney and Parlour at Desert Island Country Club.

The Penney celebrates indoor-outdoor living with large walls of glass that roll away to open the restaurant to the covered patio and the gorgeous mountain views beyond.
PHOTOGRAPHY BY MOLLIE KIMBERLING

Only a year out from a re-opening by conceptual artist Miguel Nelson, The Penney Restaurant & Bar on Desert Island has already won a selection of awards including Best Fine Dining, Best Farm-to-Table, and Best Bar by Palm Springs Life.

Helmed by renowned chef Jon Butler (previously at République in Los Angeles), The Penney presents ingredient-driven, seasonal menus with key ingredients sourced day-after-harvest from local farms including Temalpakh Farm, run by the Augustine Band of Cahuilla Indians, and County Line Harvest, a farm started on the county line of Petaluma and Sonoma, with a second location in Thermal. Ingredients are also gathered from the renowned Santa Monica Farmers Market. “We use that produce to create an ever-changing menu leaning toward classic flavors but also audacious ones for guests who are feeling more adventurous,” Butler shares.

Desert Island also offers a library of rare spirits, a cocktail lounge and piano bar, a ballroom, an art gallery, and a tournament golf course with artisan on-course refreshments. Guests can bask in panoramic views of the lake and mountains from the terrace and dining room, and all can revel in the sunken cocktail/dining bar and a taste from their collection of over 500 spirits.

Nelson describes the experience as “an escape, with a touch of 20th-century glamour and indulgence.”

The Penney & Parlour on Desert Island

71777 Frank Sinatra Drive, Rancho Mirage
760-548-2100
di71.com