At The Penney in Rancho Mirage, Local Ingredients Meet Artistic Flair

Only a year out from a re-opening by conceptual artist Miguel Nelson, The Penney Restaurant & Bar on Desert Island has already won a selection of awards including Best Fine Dining, Best Farm-to-Table, and Best Bar by Palm Springs Life.

Helmed by renowned chef Jon Butler (previously at République in Los Angeles), The Penney presents ingredient-driven, seasonal menus with key ingredients sourced day-after-harvest from local farms including Temalpakh Farm, run by the Augustine Band of Cahuilla Indians, and County Line Harvest, a farm started on the county line of Petaluma and Sonoma, with a second location in Thermal. Ingredients are also gathered from the renowned Santa Monica Farmers Market. “We use that produce to create an ever-changing menu leaning toward classic flavors but also audacious ones for guests who are feeling more adventurous,” Butler shares.