Over the past 20 years or so, artists have taken to mining the fraught and forgotten histories of the California desert and dreaming of creative ways to present their findings to today’s residents and visitors. Sometimes, they realize their art as site-specific installations in exhibitions such as Desert X and High Desert Test Sites. Other times, they go it alone, finding audiences wherever the work leads them.

The latter appears to be the case for Barbara Gothard. In late 2019, the Palm Springs-based artist, known for painting surrealist dreamscapes with exacting precision, was at a “fork in the road,” considering different directions for her work, when she sought other women artists of color like herself in the desert to ask how they might navigate such a creative impasse. Although that search fell woefully short, it did turn up an advertisement from a 1910 edition of the Los Angeles Herald recruiting “colored” homesteaders.

“It popped off the page for me,” says Gothard, who learned the ad attracted 23 families from different parts of the country to settle in Lanfair Valley, in eastern San Bernardino County near the Nevada state line. Then, she followed her curiosity. “I started looking for anything more that I could find about these families.”