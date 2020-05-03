‘We’re in the Hugging Business’

It’s mid-March, the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Barnett English is keeping a healthy distance. He’s sipping tea — a topic, like coffee, he knows a lot about — and talking about the history of the Joshua Tree Music Festival, as well as the likelihood he will cancel the event scheduled for May.

Last year, English’s quirky twice-a-year festival at Joshua Tree Lake Campground sold all 3,500 four-day passes for the first time in its 17-year history, although day passes remained.

Now, event cancellations, including the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which draws about 125,000 people, have the Coachella Valley and High Desert communities on edge, anxious and uncertain.