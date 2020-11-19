To Stand the Test of Time

Architect Craig Bassam and creative director Scott Fellows formed BassamFellows in 2003 to merge their talents under a “Craftsman Modern” umbrella. Influenced by the rigorous design principles of modernism, they also stand by the warmth and comfort that comes from long-lasting natural materials and beautiful craftsmanship.

Since debuting the Tractor Stool in Milan the same year, the brand has unveiled architectural and interior projects and collaborated with Herman Miller, Geiger Textiles, Bally, and some of the world’s leading craftspeople — all while attracting a global following through furniture lines, lifestyle objects, and personal accessories. Their Rancho Mirage residence, designed in 1970 by architect Crombie Taylor, has been a place of rejuvenation for these two collectors, preservationists, and heavy hitters of design — even before they launched the company. The home is as much of a think tank as it is a haven.