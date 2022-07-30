Best Drag Show

You can find a drag show every day of the week in Greater Palm Springs. There’s drag bingo, drag dinner deliveries, drag tributes, drag brunch, drag cabarets … and lucky for us, the desert draws some of the fiercest and most recognizable queens.

Launched in 2002 at Toucans Tiki Lounge & Cabaret in Palm Springs, Tommi Rose & The Playgirls kickstarts the week with back-to-back shows on Sundays at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. “It’s the longest continuously running show in the desert,” says host Tommi Rose, aka Toucans’ resident “drag mother,” an industry veteran who has performed for more than 45 years. Reserve seats in advance, as the top-tier talent sells out shows year-round. “Always keep your camera at the ready,” Rose advises. “You never know who you might see.”

If you prefer bottomless mimosas to bottle service, Oscar’s Palm Springs turns up the volume — on the music and the hair — every weekend at Bitchiest Brunch. Local favorite Anita Rose helms two shows every Sunday, while Saturdays feature guest hosts. The menu lives up to the spicy entertainment with options including chilaquiles, a loaded breakfast sandwich with sriracha aioli, and street tacos in addition to a trio of Benedicts. Weather permitting, shows happen inside and outside; for maximum people-watching opportunity, you’ll want to snag tickets to the outdoor performance in the sprawling courtyard.

