Best of the Best 2019: Cathedral City

Our readers voted for their favorite attractions, restaurants, and experiences in Greater Palm Springs. We’re revealing the results of our annual Palm Springs Life Best of the Best competition city by city. View the full list at palmspringslife.com/best-of.
CATHEDRAL CITY
STAY
VACATION RENTALS
Oranj Palm Vacation Homes
For when you want to hole up like a local. palmspringsrentals.com
TASTE
ALFRESCO DINING LIVE MUSIC
AJ’s on the Green
Fairway views. ajsonthegreen.com
BARBECUE
Bubba’s Bones & Brews
A cool gastropub with good beer. bubbasbonesandbrews.com
BREAKFAST (TIE)
Don & Sweet Sue’s Café
Chicken-fried steak and eggs? Yes, please. donandsweetsues.com
BREAKFAST (TIE) SUNDAY BRUNCH
Sunshine Café
Free delivery. sunshinecafe.com
BURGER
Tony’s Burgers
Food Network calls these burgers “crave-worthy.” tonysburgers.com
CATERER
New Leaf Catering
They tailor dishes to any dietary need. newleaf-catering.com
CHINESE
Wang’s Chinese Cuisine
Modern interpretations of classic recipes. wangschineseca.com
COFFEEHOUSE
Starbucks
Hello, drive-thru. starbucks.com
CRAFT COCKTAIL STEAKHOUSE
Bontá Restaurant & Bar
Argentine fare. bontarestaurant.com
GAY BAR
The Roost Lounge
Epic drag shows. roostps.com
INDIAN
India Oven
Sample everything with one of the “complete dinners.” india-oven.com
ITALIAN
Piazza Trilussa Ristorante
Order lasagna and tiramisu. trilussarestaurant.com
JAPANESE (TIE)
Otori Sushi
Tempura rolls. 760-699-5486
JAPANESE (TIE)
Umami Seoul
Where sashimi meets Korean barbecue. umamiseoul.com
MEDITERRANEAN
Santorini Gyro
Gyros and falafels. santorinigyro.us
MEXICAN (TIE)
La Tablita
Great guac and homey service. latablita.menutoeat.com
MEXICAN (TIE)
Taqueria San Miguel
Get the fish. taqueriasanmiguel.com
PIZZA
Upper Crust Pizza
The dough is made fresh daily. uppercrust-pizza.com
ROMANTIC DINING SEAFOOD (TIE)
Ocean’s
An oyster bar tucked into the foothills. oceanspalmsprings.com
SEAFOOD (TIE)
La Palapa
Warning: The salsa here is hot! 760-324-6420
SPORTS BAR (TIE)
Henry’s Sports Bar & Grill
Karaoke, DJs, and fantasy football. cathedralcitysportsbar.com
SPORTS BAR (TIE)
Amp Sports Lounge
Arcade games, billiards, and trivia night. fb.com/ampsportslounge
THAI
Bangkok Noodles
Save room for the mango sticky rice. fb.com/bangkoknoodles
VEGETARIAN or VEGAN
Justin Eat & Drink
Seasonal eats. justinrestaurant.com
shops + services
DISPENSARY
West Coast Cannabis Club
For recreational and medicinal needs. westcoastcannabis.club
FLORIST
David Rohr Floral Studio
“Just because.” davidrohrstudio.com
GYM or HEALTH CLUB
In-Shape Fitness
Points for childcare. inshape.com
HAIR SALON
PS I Love Your Hair
Full service. psiloveyourhair.com
RESALE and VINTAGE
Revivals
Lauded for “mixed-century” modern finds. revivalsstores.com
PHOTOGRAPH BY @BEARLEADERCHRONICLE
Oranj Palm Vacation Homes
VETERINARIAN
Carter Animal Hospital
Pet pals. carteranimalhospital.com
EXPLORE
ART GALLERY
Élan Vital Gallery
Private and open by appointment. elanvitalgalleries.com
ATTRACTION
Boomers!
Family fun. boomerspalmsprings.com
EVENT
Cathedral City Hot Air Balloon Festival
In November. hotairballoonfest.com
KARAOKE
Studio 111
“The gay version of Cheers.” studio-one-11.com
KID-FRIENDLY ATTRACTION
Mary Pickford Theatre
Read: comfy lounge seats. dplaceentertainment.com
LIVE THEATER
Coachella Valley Repertory
Only local Equity house. cvrep.org
PUBLIC GOLF COURSE
Cimarron Golf Resort
Two courses. cimarrongolf.com
WEDDING VENUE
DoubleTree by Hilton Golf Resort
23,000 square feet of event space. doubletreepalmsprings.com