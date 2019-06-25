Best of the Best 2019: Cathedral City

CATHEDRAL CITY

STAY

VACATION RENTALS

Oranj Palm Vacation Homes

For when you want to hole up like a local. palmspringsrentals.com

TASTE

ALFRESCO DINING LIVE MUSIC

AJ’s on the Green

Fairway views. ajsonthegreen.com

BARBECUE

Bubba’s Bones & Brews

A cool gastropub with good beer. bubbasbonesandbrews.com

BREAKFAST (TIE)

Don & Sweet Sue’s Café

Chicken-fried steak and eggs? Yes, please. donandsweetsues.com

BREAKFAST (TIE) SUNDAY BRUNCH

Sunshine Café

Free delivery. sunshinecafe.com

BURGER

Tony’s Burgers

Food Network calls these burgers “crave-worthy.” tonysburgers.com

CATERER

New Leaf Catering

They tailor dishes to any dietary need. newleaf-catering.com

CHINESE

Wang’s Chinese Cuisine

Modern interpretations of classic recipes. wangschineseca.com

COFFEEHOUSE

Starbucks

Hello, drive-thru. starbucks.com

CRAFT COCKTAIL STEAKHOUSE

Bontá Restaurant & Bar

Argentine fare. bontarestaurant.com

GAY BAR

The Roost Lounge

Epic drag shows. roostps.com

INDIAN

India Oven

Sample everything with one of the “complete dinners.” india-oven.com

ITALIAN

Piazza Trilussa Ristorante

Order lasagna and tiramisu. trilussarestaurant.com

JAPANESE (TIE)

Otori Sushi

Tempura rolls. 760-699-5486

JAPANESE (TIE)

Umami Seoul

Where sashimi meets Korean barbecue. umamiseoul.com

MEDITERRANEAN

Santorini Gyro

Gyros and falafels. santorinigyro.us

MEXICAN (TIE)

La Tablita

Great guac and homey service. latablita.menutoeat.com

MEXICAN (TIE)

Taqueria San Miguel

Get the fish. taqueriasanmiguel.com

PIZZA

Upper Crust Pizza

The dough is made fresh daily. uppercrust-pizza.com

ROMANTIC DINING SEAFOOD (TIE)

Ocean’s

An oyster bar tucked into the foothills. oceanspalmsprings.com

SEAFOOD (TIE)

La Palapa

Warning: The salsa here is hot! 760-324-6420

SPORTS BAR (TIE)

Henry’s Sports Bar & Grill

Karaoke, DJs, and fantasy football. cathedralcitysportsbar.com

SPORTS BAR (TIE)

Amp Sports Lounge

Arcade games, billiards, and trivia night. fb.com/ampsportslounge

THAI

Bangkok Noodles

Save room for the mango sticky rice. fb.com/bangkoknoodles

VEGETARIAN or VEGAN

Justin Eat & Drink

Seasonal eats. justinrestaurant.com