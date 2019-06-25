cathedral city hot air balloon fest

Best of the Best 2019: Cathedral City

The best the city has to offer in attractions, restaurants, and more as voted on by our readers.

Emily Chavous Attractions, Current Guide

cathedral city hot air balloon fest
Hot Air Balloon Festival.
PHOTOGRAPH BY COLBY TARSITANO

Our readers voted for their favorite attractions, restaurants, and experiences in Greater Palm Springs. We’re revealing the results of our annual Palm Springs Life Best of the Best competition city by city. View the full list at palmspringslife.com/best-of.

CATHEDRAL CITY

STAY

VACATION RENTALS

Oranj Palm Vacation Homes
For when you want to hole up like a local. palmspringsrentals.com

TASTE

ALFRESCO DINING LIVE MUSIC

AJ’s on the Green
Fairway views. ajsonthegreen.com

BARBECUE

Bubba’s Bones & Brews
A cool gastropub with good beer. bubbasbonesandbrews.com

BREAKFAST (TIE)

Don & Sweet Sue’s Café
Chicken-fried steak and eggs? Yes, please. donandsweetsues.com

BREAKFAST (TIE) SUNDAY BRUNCH

Sunshine Café
Free delivery. sunshinecafe.com

BURGER

Tony’s Burgers
Food Network calls these burgers “crave-worthy.” tonysburgers.com

CATERER

New Leaf Catering
They tailor dishes to any dietary need. newleaf-catering.com

CHINESE

Wang’s Chinese Cuisine
Modern interpretations of classic recipes. wangschineseca.com

COFFEEHOUSE

Starbucks
Hello, drive-thru. starbucks.com

CRAFT COCKTAIL STEAKHOUSE

Bontá Restaurant & Bar
Argentine fare. bontarestaurant.com

GAY BAR

The Roost Lounge
Epic drag shows. roostps.com

INDIAN

India Oven
Sample everything with one of the “complete dinners.” india-oven.com

ITALIAN

Piazza Trilussa Ristorante
Order lasagna and tiramisu. trilussarestaurant.com

JAPANESE (TIE)

Otori Sushi
Tempura rolls. 760-699-5486

JAPANESE (TIE)

Umami Seoul

Where sashimi meets Korean barbecue. umamiseoul.com

MEDITERRANEAN

Santorini Gyro
Gyros and falafels. santorinigyro.us

MEXICAN (TIE)

La Tablita
Great guac and homey service. latablita.menutoeat.com

MEXICAN (TIE)

Taqueria San Miguel
Get the fish. taqueriasanmiguel.com

PIZZA

Upper Crust Pizza
The dough is made fresh daily. uppercrust-pizza.com

ROMANTIC DINING SEAFOOD (TIE)

Ocean’s
An oyster bar tucked into the foothills. oceanspalmsprings.com

SEAFOOD (TIE)

La Palapa
Warning: The salsa here is hot! 760-324-6420

SPORTS BAR (TIE)

Henry’s Sports Bar & Grill
Karaoke, DJs, and fantasy football. cathedralcitysportsbar.com

SPORTS BAR (TIE)

Amp Sports Lounge
Arcade games, billiards, and trivia night. fb.com/ampsportslounge

THAI

Bangkok Noodles
Save room for the mango sticky rice. fb.com/bangkoknoodles

VEGETARIAN or VEGAN

Justin Eat & Drink
Seasonal eats. justinrestaurant.com

shops + services

DISPENSARY

West Coast Cannabis Club
For recreational and medicinal needs. westcoastcannabis.club

FLORIST

David Rohr Floral Studio
“Just because.” davidrohrstudio.com

GYM or HEALTH CLUB

In-Shape Fitness
Points for childcare. inshape.com

HAIR SALON

PS I Love Your Hair
Full service. psiloveyourhair.com

RESALE and VINTAGE

Revivals

Lauded for “mixed-century” modern finds. revivalsstores.com

oranjpalmvacationhomes

PHOTOGRAPH BY @BEARLEADERCHRONICLE

Oranj Palm Vacation Homes

VETERINARIAN

Carter Animal Hospital
Pet pals. carteranimalhospital.com

EXPLORE

ART GALLERY

Élan Vital Gallery
Private and open by appointment. elanvitalgalleries.com

ATTRACTION

Boomers!
Family fun. boomerspalmsprings.com

EVENT

Cathedral City Hot Air Balloon Festival
In November. hotairballoonfest.com

KARAOKE

Studio 111
“The gay version of Cheers.” studio-one-11.com

KID-FRIENDLY ATTRACTION

Mary Pickford Theatre
Read: comfy lounge seats. dplaceentertainment.com

LIVE THEATER

Coachella Valley Repertory
Only local Equity house. cvrep.org

PUBLIC GOLF COURSE

Cimarron Golf Resort
Two courses. cimarrongolf.com

WEDDING VENUE

DoubleTree by Hilton Golf Resort
23,000 square feet of event space. doubletreepalmsprings.com

Posts You Might Like: