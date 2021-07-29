Best of the Best 2021: Public Golf Courses

Former Los Angeles Times sports editor Bill Dwyre describes the South Course at Indian Canyons Golf Resort as “a design from heaven, with an occasional visit from hell.”

The 6,582-yard layout sports five par 5s, eight getable par 4s, and five par 3s and winds around four ponds and through 850 palm trees, including 500 Washingtonia filifera, the desert’s indigenous “bearded” palm.