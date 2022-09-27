Best of the Best 2022: Outdoor Dining

Palm Springs

Spencer’s Restaurant

Named after owner Harold Matzner’s 110-pound Siberian husky, this sophisticated yet informal restaurant has whimsical temperature-controlled patios with shade trees, romantic lighting, and fire features. Plus, it’s dog friendly. spencersrestaurant.com

Cathedral City

Trilussa

The lively patio at this Italian restaurant accommodates large and small parties and is walking distance from Cathedral City’s Civic Center Plaza and Town Square, providing easy access to an after-dinner movie or theatrical performance. trilussarestaurant.com

Rancho Mirage

Las Casuelas Nuevas

Ample outdoor seating stretches across multiple levels, with covered and uncovered areas available. String lights and large trees overhead, and Mexican paver tiles underfoot, cultivate a cozy atmosphere that pairs well with margaritas and family recipes that have been passed down for generations. lascasuelasnuevas.com

Palm Desert

Stuft Pizza Bar & Grill

Unlike Stuft franchise-owned restaurants outside the Coachella Valley, the two hoppin’ locations here are owned and operated by the family that originally launched the concept in Cerritos, California, in 1976. The outpost at The Shops at Palm Desert has an expansive patio, making it an easy choice for groups. stuftpizzabarandgrill.com

Indian Wells

The Pink Cabana

Sands Hotel & Spa’s on-site restaurant exudes modern Moroccan vibes thanks to designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard. Sure, the interior is gorgeous, but the lush pool-adjacent patio presents a picture-perfect spot to savor the prime weather along with the Moroccan-influenced fare. sandshotelandspa.com

Indio

Tack Room Tavern

Located at the Empire Polo Club, home of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, this relaxed restaurant and bar maintains an equestrian theme — remnants of the club’s origins as a top-ranked polo facility. Plenty of outdoor seating is available for private parties and large groups. fb.com/tackroomtavern

La Quinta

Stuft Pizza Bar & Grill

The desert’s flagship Stuft restaurant opened in 2004 in Old Town La Quinta. The quaint location serves up scenic views of the Santa Rosa Mountains alongside pizzas, tacos, loaded salads, and tasty shareables like green bean fries. It’s all best enjoyed on the patio. stuftpizzabarandgrill.com

Desert Hot Springs

Delicias Mexican Cuisine

String lights set a fun mood for outdoor dining at this intimate craft Mexican restaurant in Desert Hot Springs that’s known for pretty cocktails and even prettier plating. Live music and a friendly, small-town atmosphere make it a favorite among locals. fb.com/deliciasmexicancuisine

