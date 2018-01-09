If you haven’t added Lulu to your “I must take my out-of-town guests here list” then your ho-hum list needs a pick-me-up. Rarely will you find a quiet night at this restaurant, which is always bustling with locals and tourists alike. The tasty menu and affordable prices make it a win-win, and the happy-hour menu is all day and all night long (sing it Lionel Richie), from 11a.m. until closing.

In addition to making day drinking cost-efficient, Lulu is a pioneer at creating inventive dishes with fresh ingredients and bakes its bread and desserts in-house.