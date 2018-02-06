Glints of stainless steel throughout the home were pushed into high gear in the kitchen, where the smooth curve of a custom Abbaka vent hood was fashioned from one continuous sheet of metal. (There’s plenty of power under the hood, too.) A modern mosaic pattern races across the backsplash, alternating brushed and polished stainless steel. Thanks to abundant natural light, “the textured steel reflects light beautifully even when the lights are off,” Carmen says. Nearby, an oversize metal bowl filled with apples resembles the grill of a car.

On either side of the backsplash, polished stainless-steel hardware adds a gleam to sycamore-wood cabinetry with a piano finish. To continue the contrast, Carmen placed angular chrome pendant lights above swivel bar chairs with arching backs. Like a luxury car’s driver’s seat, each is upholstered in black ostrich leather.

A pair of islands curve through the space, wrapped in polished white diamond quartzite, waterfall edged, and angled on one side. The islands sit between a breakfast nook and dining area. Adjacent glass doors slide back to disappear across the patio and pool.

As a sweet accessory to her sleek design, Carmen has amassed a collection of ceramic cookie jars in the shapes of classic American automobiles, designed in the 1970s and ’80s by artist Glenn Appleman and now highly sought-after. A cherry-red convertible on a high shelf picks up the red in the knobs of the Wolf 48-inch sealed six-burner range with grill stovetop, all gassed up and ready to go.