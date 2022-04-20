Billie Jean King Receives 2022 Annalee Thurston Award

Billie Jean King, tennis icon who used her athletic achievements as a platform to champion social change and equality, recently was honored at the 11th Annual Annalee Thurston Award Reception.

Raising over $100,000 to benefit The Love & Love Tennis Foundation of the Coachella Valley, this special reception and dinner was emceed by tennis great, Pam Shriver, and held at the Indian Wells Tennis Gardens. A silent and live auction followed dinner, featuring a surprise doubles match with tennis greats Martina Navratilova and Gigi Fernandez, won by Gary and Barbara Tolman, who bid $20,000 for this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

For more than 35 years, Annalee Thurston was part of the women’s tennis boom that began in the 1970s with the Virginia Slims Circuit. Thurston worked with Billy Jean and Larry King for over a decade, becoming a loyal friend to both, as well as an integral part of their various tennis ventures. In 1984, Thurston was recruited by Philip Morris as a senior consultant to the groundbreaking Virginia Slims Legends Tour.