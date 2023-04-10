Block Out the Noise With These Relaxing Home Additions

spring showers on demand
Few panoramas from a shower in the High Desert rival this one at Modernist Cabin, designed by architect Ron Radziner of the Los Angeles–based design-build firm Marmol Radziner. Guests of the minimalist, one-bedroom cabin, which is part of the Homestead Modern vacation rental portfolio, find this corner of the experience particularly refreshing before or after a day exploring Joshua Tree National Park. With trails adjacent to the cabin’s 5-acre property, easy access is another amenity.
A View for Soaking
Architecture and interior design harmonize in this dedicated tub room with a floor-to-ceiling window, placed precisely for the bather’s pleasure. Lance O’Donnell of o2 Architecture and Steve Kadlec of Kadlec Architecture + Design are behind the tranquil composition. Monochromatic hues and the sculpted tub, a focal point within a minimalist space, add to the restorative ritual. An exterior overhang ensures deep shade.
Seamless Fire Feature
This subtly decadent fireplace wall is original to its Smoke Tree Ranch home. “We had the travertine cleaned and changed the surrounding floor to a honed, vein-cut travertine to complement it,” says designer Ginger Lunt of Honolulu-based Tantalus Studio. The sculptural bronze pieces were the clients’ own. “Our goal was to celebrate and honor the classic details of this midcentury Albert Frey home while updating and unifying the spaces with warm finishes and clean-lined furnishings.”
A Feeling of Weightlessness
The Pendulo swing by Tidelli perfects the art of napping for those who find themselves captive in its gentle arc. Two circular aluminum frames meet in a curving support of hand-braided nautical rope: durable, comfortable, sustainable, and weather-resistant. Designed for dozing by Brazilian architect Ruy Ohtake, the son of Japanese artist Tomie Ohtake, Pendulo encourages one to lose all track of time. Choose from 49 colors of aluminum and 62 colors of rope.
The Warmest Wall
In this junior suite, texture joins natural materials to soothing effect. Jessy Moss of Jessy Moss Design worked with local craftsman Dan Eckstrom to create the custom, wood-battened wall treatment for her Movie Colony clients, the Mann family. “We warmed the interiors with shots of cognac and blonde wood as part of a neutral palette,” she says. “Introducing the wood grain created a more organic and welcoming space for rest.”
Garden for Gathering
Amid the desert trees, a stone fire pit beckons togetherness at the center of a private conversation area in the Andreas Hills neighborhood. Casual butterfly chairs keep the look light and easy. The strife of the day dissipates as the stars appear in the sky and this garden hideout behind the hedges begins to glow. Landscape design by Gino Dreese and Troy Williams of Mojave Rock Ranch Landscaping.