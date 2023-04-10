Block Out the Noise With These Relaxing Home Additions

spring showers on demand

Few panoramas from a shower in the High Desert rival this one at Modernist Cabin, designed by architect Ron Radziner of the Los Angeles–based design-build firm Marmol Radziner. Guests of the minimalist, one-bedroom cabin, which is part of the Homestead Modern vacation rental portfolio, find this corner of the experience particularly refreshing before or after a day exploring Joshua Tree National Park. With trails adjacent to the cabin’s 5-acre property, easy access is another amenity.