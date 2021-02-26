Open Upon Arrival

Temperatures were cool on a Friday evening in December — OK, it was downright cold, for L.A., anyway — when I stumbled off the Parking Spot shuttle bus at LAX, bleary-eyed after a circuitous multi-leg cross-country flight. My phone had already synced to Pacific Standard Time, though my body was very much still in another time zone. At that point, I would have happily driven a 1980 Chevette if it would take me to my bed. But what was waiting for me was a gorgeous 2021 BMW M850i xDrive convertible — quite a sight for my sore eyes.

BMW’s trio of 8-Series models arrived for 2019 as the more emotional and luxurious replacements for the fast but aloof 6-Series coupe, convertible, and four-door Gran Coupe models. Each 8-Series model boasts sinewy, elegant, and voluptuous sheet metal with highly technical details that could be equally impressive in an art museum as on an automobile.

While the 8-Series doesn’t quite achieve the level of lustiness of, say, a quarter-million-dollar Aston Martin DB11, it’s infinitely more alluring than the chunky 6-Series. Like the Aston, the 8 looks equally good as a coupe or a convertible, with the mid-grade M850i xDrive trim level being arguably the best looking.

With its unique fascias, darkened trim, and 20-inch wheels designed by BMW’s “M” motorsports division, the M850i conveys more strength and potency than the $24,000 less expansive, six-cylinder-powered 840i whilst stopping short of full “aggro” looks of the steroidal M8 model perched $21,100 further up the 8-Series convertible food chain.