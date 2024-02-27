Making the BNP Paribas Open: Workers Share Tennis Stories

At Your Service

Several years ago, a couple from Ketchikan, Alaska, found people sitting in their seats in Stadium 1. Both parties had been sold the same seats, and the place was packed. Usher coordinator Lloyd Ault was summoned. A tournament volunteer for 21 years, Ault knew how to make everybody happy. Working with the box office, he arranged for an upgrade to one of the cushy suites.

Turns out, Ault says, the couple “both work for the police in Ketchikan, so I have a get-out-of-jail-free card in Alaska.”

He won’t need it. “Everybody who comes through that turnstile is a guest in your home,” he says. “If they’re a nasty guest, call security.” He laughs. He likes to laugh.

Fans sitting a few rows from the court in Stadium 1 weren’t laughing the day a disruptive guy took a seat that was not his. Unable to roust him, the ushers and their captain summoned the muscle: the slightly built, elderly Ault. He asked the loudmouth, nicely, to move to his ticketed seat. The man declined. Ault smiled and said, “Sir, your seat is up there. I’m going to walk to the guy with a white shirt. He’s security. If you’re not following me, he’s gonna take you up there, and he’s not gonna put you in your seat — he’s gonna take you out the front gate and kick your ass into the parking lot.”

Of the 1,192 volunteers who staffed the 2023 BNP Paribas Open, ushers composed the largest group, about 450 strong. They populate all nine stadiums, assisting with seating and crowd movement. As one of their leaders, Ault works every day. “I’m only 89,” he says, happily offering his age even though “it cuts down on the number of women after me.” The retired Rockwell/Boeing engineer used to work on submarine sonar systems, claims he “flunked retirement,” and now plays a lot of tennis at his home in Indian Wells. He lives so close to the Tennis Garden that after one grueling, short-staffed day a few years ago, he drove home, opened his gate, and heard someone through the earpiece he forgot he left in. “I still had my radio strapped to my hip,” he recalls. “It’s got good distance.”

Ault gets to work early to study the draw sheet, the number of tickets sold, and the day’s volunteer roster, and figures out who goes where and for how long. Different stadiums have different requirements. Some have assigned seating. Some have general admission. Some have both. Ushers work with security to ensure smooth sailing.

The Swiss army knives of people, ushers do what needs doing. Last year, amid a shortage of ball kids, ushers held the players’ shade umbrellas during court changeovers. When a woman dropped her engagement ring from a high bleacher to the ground, an usher monkey-barred his way through the assembly to retrieve it. The job requires stamina and good cheer, occasionally in the face of people who don’t deserve it. It’s easier when the boss is a tennis-loving problem-solver with a math brain and a grandpa’s heart.

Judy Terry co-chairs the ambassadors, another volunteer department that requires physical fitness and congeniality, as well as thorough knowledge of the Tennis Garden and its staff. Ambassadors rove throughout the venue wearing yellow hats and “Ask Me” buttons. They get questions both boring (“Where’s the bathroom?”) and bizarre (“What kind of palm tree is that?”).

It’s a big place, and people get confused. Invariably, Terry notes, women ask for directions. Men don’t.

A retired nurse, Terry, 74, splits her time between La Quinta and Park City, Utah. She helped start the ambassador program after serving as an usher and a gate monitor. She screens job applicants for stamina and charm. “Every ambassador must be comfortable with strangers.”

Armed with laminated maps, ambassadors cover five zones. Most are middle-aged, but one regular, a man from New Zealand, told Terry last year that he was retiring … at 81. Another long-timer, a German woman, wears a fitness tracker on the job, and once reported, “I logged 10 miles today.”

In 2021 and 2022, pandemic-induced challenges tested ambassadors’ diplomacy. Vaccination checks caused long lines, and people were cranky. Before digital ticketing was implemented fully in 2021, scalpers could be a problem. One such scofflaw was a regular, changing his appearance every day to thwart the profile issued to ambassadors and security. An ambassador spotted him anyway, giving him the two-fingered “I see you” salute before calling security.

Terry asked the eagle-eyed woman how she identified the guy in the crowd. “Because he didn’t change his shoes,” replied the retired CIA agent.

Ambassadors claim diverse backgrounds. Apart from the former spy, there’s the Special Victims Unit detective, the hospital chaplain, the mortician, the state gaming commission staffer ...

Roving ambassadors are not allowed to sit. (Terry once requested tall stools and shade umbrellas for occasional relief but was denied.) They may not use personal cellphones except in emergencies or to assist patrons with the tournament app. When in uniform, they may not say anything negative about the tournament, players, or any personnel. They may not take photos with players or ask for their autographs. Terry once had to yank an ambassador’s credentials after he was caught taking player photos with a long lens.

There were 40 ambassadors in 2023, and Terry hopes for 50 this year. She schedules their shifts, conducts daily briefings, and compiles a nightly report. She says security director Richard Bower “is on my speed dial” because ambassadors are Bower’s eyes. They see everything.

Cathy Thomas sees everything that happens on court. A resident of Palm Desert and Michigan, she grew up in Liverpool, England, in a family of 12 kids. Keeping track of everyone probably helped her as the chair of match statistics. She started volunteering as a roving umpire and occasional linesman when the then-adolescent tournament ran short of professionals. Long before 2011, when Indian Wells became the first tournament to employ Hawk-Eye electronic line-calling technology on every main-draw match court, roving umpires worked the outside courts to resolve disputes.

In the mid-1990s, Thomas was given a computer to track the speed of Goran Ivanišević’s serve. She was promoted to scorekeeper in the first iteration of the match statistics department, pushing buttons to display numbers on the stadium’s big screen. Not until the Tennis Garden was built in 2000 did match stats mature into the data of record it is today.

Statistics are kept for matches on the four largest courts. Every shot is tracked: every foot fault, every crosscourt backhand volley, every winner. The tour associations, coaches, and media rely on that data. There are three levels of stats, and chair umpires capture the official Level 1 stats on their iPads. Until this year, volunteer actuaries handled the lower-level data, and all were tennis players and/or coaches. The job requires an intimate knowledge of the game, visual acuity, and attention superpowers.

Beginning this year, the tournament’s tech department will compile all match stats. According to tournament founder Raymond Moore, that’s because the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) wants to standardize data collection across all 64 of the men’s pro tournaments. “Each year, the technology gets more sophisticated,” Moore says. So, this month, the former match stat volunteers will not be watching tennis matches, but rather tennis players, in their new role as hospitality staffers in the players’ lounge.

Thomas, 84, taught tennis for more than 40 years, and she plays several times a week. Her 33 years of tournament service have supplied her with deep dish, mostly from umpiring a few pros who were as inhospitable as they were talented.

In her day, umpires were not allowed to wear sunglasses, look directly at, or speak to players. The usual suspects, however, had no problem engaging with her. Jimmy Connors put his racket between his legs and stroked it toward her in an lewd gesture. After a call he disputed, John McEnroe walked to the service line, saying loud enough only for Thomas to hear, “There’s a bad smell here. Do you smell that?” Loud enough only for him to hear, she replied, “You must’ve crapped your pants.”